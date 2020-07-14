Camp Beaumont children’s summer camp to open in Woodford Green

Camp Beaumont comes to Woodbridge High School on July 20. Picture: Kelly Cooper Archant

Woodbridge High School will host the UK’s most experienced day camp provider, Camp Beaumont, later this month.

Camp Beaumont says it is important for children to play with others their own age and to be outdoors. Picture: Camp Beaumont Camp Beaumont says it is important for children to play with others their own age and to be outdoors. Picture: Camp Beaumont

Children will get the chance to gmake new friends and learn essential life skills through a range of fun, yet educational, activities when the camp opens on July 20 at the school in Woodford Green.

Teenagers will take part in their very own summer festival complete with music, games and all the glitter and face paint festivals are known and loved for.

Those aged eight to 11 will get the chance to experience what it’s like to sit in the director’s seat in Camp Beaumont’s Movie Maker activity.

They will be asked to design their own storyboards, design props and allocate roles before getting behind the camera to make their very own films among many other activities.

Dr Alice Jones Bartoli, Camp Beaumont psychologist, believes it is vital everything is done to ensure children are back outside and among others their own age.

“Lockdown has been difficult for everyone – particularly children who haven’t been able to go to school as usual, see their friends and, importantly, continue to learn.

“Peer-on-peer interaction is so important to children’s development as they learn how to work together as a team and compromise as well as vital leadership skills. Being outside and having fun is so important.

“The mental health benefits of moving and being outside are well known and very much needed after months of being indoors during lockdown.”

New safety measures have been put in place to minimise the risk of Covid-19, including reduced capacity to allow for effective social distancing, maximum groups of 15, staggered lunch times and enhanced cleaning routines.

Jof Gaughan, executive director at Camp Beaumont, said: “As society slowly reignites and the government places increased emphasis on getting businesses back up and running – and people back to work – we recognise many parents will be left continuing to perform the extraordinary balancing act of work and kids.

“After four months of lockdown and home schooling, we believe that what we and many other excellent, responsible providers offer is a necessity, not a luxury.”

For more information visit www.campbeaumont.co.uk.