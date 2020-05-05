Search

Woodford Green children’s hospice rated Good for ‘innovative’ care

PUBLISHED: 12:00 05 May 2020

Haven House children's hospice was rated Good by the CQC following an inspection in March. Picture: Haven House

Haven House children's hospice was rated Good by the CQC following an inspection in March. Picture: Haven House

Archant

Haven House Children’s Hospice was rated Good by the Care Quality Commission which praised staff for “going the extra mile” to care for children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions.

The Woodford Green hospice was inspected on March 10 and 11 at the outset of Covid-19 and the CQC published its report on Tuesday, April 28.

Inspectors commended staff at the charity for “always treating children, young people and their families with compassion and kindness, respected their privacy and dignity and proactively took account of their individual needs”.

Eileen White, director of care at Haven House, said the good news was welcomed at such a time of worry and uncertainty.

Mrs White said: “We are extremely proud of the report. It is overwhelmingly positive and a testament to the entire team working together to deliver an outstanding quality service to the children and families we support.

“During such a difficult time it is good to be able to share some good news with our community who continue to support us.”

You may also want to watch:

Mrs White added that it was the first time the hospice in High Road was inspected under a new stricter framework, which aligns hospices to hospital inspections as opposed to social care inspections like nursing homes.

Parents described staff as extremely caring and respectful of their child’s needs and said they could access the hospice when they needed it.

Some of the feedback left by families which were highlighted in the report thanked the staff for being “very caring and always there to listen”.

Families also said: “Thank you for everything you did for us on our last night together, you made it very special” and “it would not have been possible without you”.

The report described the hospice’s “innovative” and “holistic” approach in providing care tailored to a child’s needs.

This is evident since the coronavirus lockdown began as the hospice has introduced virtual music therapy sessions to help connect families who are isolating at home.

Haven House is running an emergency appeal to keep it running despite the devastating effects of coronavirus.

To donate to the appeal please visit www.havenhouse.org.uk/emergencyappeal

