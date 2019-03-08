Children record radio adverts for Barnardo's charity shops in Barkingside and South Woodford

Children are showcasing their creative talents in a series of radio adverts for Barnardo's.

The charity is seeking to raise awareness of its services for children and young people in Redbridge by playing the adverts in its charity shops in Barkingside and South Woodford.

The adverts, which launched on Monday, July 1 are part of a pilot project.

At the start of each month a new advert will replace the existing one and will feature children and young people from a different Barnardo's service in Redbridge. If the pilot is successful the adverts could be extended to other shops in the area in the future.

Recorded last week at the children's charity Wellbeing Hub in Ilford, the first advert consists of three young people from its Young Carers Service talking about how the service makes a positive difference to their lives with fun activities and support.

Anton, who is 10 and featured in the advert, said: "I enjoyed making the advert. It was a fun and creative activity. The best thing about Barnardo's is homework club because they help you with your homework and you learn new things."

Lynn Gradwell, Director for Barnardo's in London, said: "We are delighted to be showing the creative talents of our children and young people with a new set of exciting in-store radio adverts for our charity shops.

"At Barnardos' we run a variety of services in Redbridge, these include services to enhance the quality of life for children and young people with disabilities and their families, support for young carers with caring responsibilities for parents and siblings and young people who are in the process of transitioning from local authority care to independence.

"The adverts are a great way to raise awareness of these services in Redbridge with customers visiting our shops and few things sound better than hearing the voices of children and young people on the radio."

The adverts are part of the Barnardo's London Futures strategy which aims to create better outcomes for more children, young people and families living in the capital. Barnardo's has also launched a new podcast series featuring stories from its teams across London.

To listen visit soundcloud.com/barnardoslondonpodcasts