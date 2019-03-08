Child hit by car in Barkingside

Police were called after a child was hit by a car in Barkingside High Street on Sunday, April 11.

Barkingside High Street is closed after a child was struck by a car.

Police were called by paramedics to reports of a child who had been hit by a car in High Street at 9.44am today, April 14.

A Met Police spokesman said: “Emergency services remain at the scene.

“The road is currently closed.”

The child has been taken to an east London hospital, police confirmed.

They await an update on the child’s condition.

The driver stopped at the scene and no arrests have been made.

Police officers also tweeted at list of closed roads from their Redbridge MPS account:

“Due to an incident at Barkingside High Street the following roads are closed:

“Barkingside High Street between Fullwell Cross roundabout and Baron Gardens.

“We are trying to get the High St open as soon as possible.

“Please take an alternate route.”

The London Ambulance Service (LAS) has been approached for further details.

More to follow.