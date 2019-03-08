Search

Child hit by car in Barkingside

PUBLISHED: 11:43 14 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:56 14 April 2019

Police were called after a child was hit by a car in Barkingside High Street on Sunday, April 11. Picture: Ken Mears

Police were called after a child was hit by a car in Barkingside High Street on Sunday, April 11. Picture: Ken Mears

Barkingside High Street is closed after a child was struck by a car.

Police were called by paramedics to reports of a child who had been hit by a car in High Street at 9.44am today, April 14.

A Met Police spokesman said: “Emergency services remain at the scene.

“The road is currently closed.”

The child has been taken to an east London hospital, police confirmed.

They await an update on the child’s condition.

The driver stopped at the scene and no arrests have been made.

Police officers also tweeted at list of closed roads from their Redbridge MPS account:

“Due to an incident at Barkingside High Street the following roads are closed:

“Barkingside High Street between Fullwell Cross roundabout and Baron Gardens.

“We are trying to get the High St open as soon as possible.

“Please take an alternate route.”

The London Ambulance Service (LAS) has been approached for further details.

More to follow.

'I told you bruv': Ilford Uber Eats driver accused of spending 18 hours in Seven Kings car park is vindicated

Asif Hussain with his parking fine at the Aldi store car park in Seven Kings.

Redbridge has lower levels of diarrhoea than national average

Redbridge historically has low rates of tummy trouble compared to the national average. Picture: Dominic Lipinski

Mugshots of men caught using Ilford prostitutes should be published says campaign group

Should people using sex workers be named and shamed? Picture: Paul Barker

Police break up large group of teens preparing to fight in Ilford

Youths were preparing to fight. Picture: Google Maps

Man stabbed outside Ilford Station

Officers were called to a stabbing. Photo Hanif Riad.

