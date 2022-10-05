Recycling centre shut after 28-ton waste blaze

A recycling centre is closed "until further notice" after a blaze.

Firefighters were called to a fire at Chigwell Road Reuse and Recycling Centre in Woodford Green at around 6.05am today (October 5).

Around 28 tons of household waste was alight in a covered recycling shed, station commander Dave Reed said.

He added: "There was quite a lot of smoke in the area so we advised local residents to keep their doors and windows closed.

"No roads are currently shut but we have still got a lot of resource on scene so the surrounding roads will be busy and we would ask people to avoid the area if possible."

The blaze, which around 60 firefighters attended, was brought under control just after 8.20am and there have been no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by London Fire Brigade.

The centre is run by East London Waste Authority, which said on its website: "Due to a fire at Chigwell Road Reuse and Recycling Centre the site is closed until further notice.

"If you are planning a trip to the site please use one of the other three reuse and recycling centres located at Frizlands Lane (Barking and Dagenham) Gerpins Lane (Havering) or Jenkins Lane (Newham)."