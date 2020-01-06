Did you see this car in Woodford Green or Chigwell? Police hunt driver who hit and seriously injured police officer

Detectives are appealing for information after an officer was hit and seriously injured by a car that failed to stop in South Woodford.

At 12.10am on Monday, January 6, officers indicated for a grey Mini Cooper to stop in Chigwell Hill, near Saint Barnabus Road in South Woodford. It failed to do so and a pursuit was authorised.

Officers positioned themselves on Chigwell Road, Woodford Green, near Gaynes Hill Road and the M11 overpass, in wait of the vehicle.

As the vehicle approached, one officer attempted to deploy a stinger when he was struck by the car.

The vehicle then sped away from the scene.

The London Ambulance Service attended and the officer, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition. His injuries are not life-threatening.

He is being supported by specialist officers.

Fast-paced enquiries took place to locate the suspect vehicle and it was located a short time later at about 12.45am abandoned in Woolhampton Way in Chigwell.

The vehicle was on false '67' year plates and enquiries are ongoing to trace the driver.

The investigation is being led by detectives from the Met's Serious Collision Investigation Unit.

Detectives have released an image of the suspect vehicle and are appealing for information of its movements before and after the incident.

Det Sgt Jose-Paulo Qureshi said: "The officer was simply doing his duty when he was struck by the vehicle and was seriously injured - he's lucky not to have been killed.

"The suspects fled the scene, despite knowing they had hit an officer, leaving him seriously injured in the road.

"We are working around the clock to find the people responsible. I would appeal to those who were involved to do the right thing and hand yourself in.

"I'd also appeal to members of the public to help us with our investigation.

"Did you see a grey Mini Cooper on '67' plates driving erratically or at speed in the Woodford Green or Chigwell areas between midnight and 12.45am on Monday, January 6?

"If you have any information about this vehicle, or dash cam footage, please get in touch with us as a matter of urgency."

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to call the Incident Room on 020 8597 4874, police on 101 quoting CAD 0043/6JAN or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.