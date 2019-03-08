Search

Man and woman from Chigwell arrested on suspicion of assault after 'mass brawl' on cruise ship

PUBLISHED: 20:44 27 July 2019 | UPDATED: 20:44 27 July 2019

A man and a woman from Chigwell have been arrested after a brawl broke out on a P&O cruise ship. Picture: Anthony Devlin / PA Images.

PA Archive/PA Images

A man and a woman from Chigwell have been arrested on suspicion of assault after a "mass brawl" broke out on board a cruise ship.

A number of people were hurt as P&O Cruises ship, Britannia, sailed back to Southampton after a week-long trip to Norway's fjords, police said.

Richard Gaisford, a reporter for ITV's Good Morning Britain show, was on the cruise and tweeted how he heard an emergency announcement calling security staff to the ship's restaurant in the early hours of Friday (July 26).

"One witness, part of a group involved in the trouble, explained to staff that things kicked off when another passenger appeared dressed as a clown," he wrote.

"This upset one of their party because they'd specifically booked a cruise with no fancy dress. It led to a violent confrontation."

A P&O Cruises spokesman said all guests have disembarked the ship and "the matter is now in the hands of the local police".

Hampshire police said: "The incident took place during the early hours of Friday, July 16 on-board P&O's Britannia while it was enroute to Southampton from Bergen."

The man, 43, and woman, 41, arrested in Southampton today (Saturday, July 27) are in police custody.

Investigations are ongoing.

Jailed for life: Drug dealer who boasted ‘I run Ilford’ before murdering Che Morrison with knife outside Ilford Station

Florent Okende has been jailed for 23 years for the murder of Che Morrison. Picture: Met Police

If you see this car in Redbridge, report it to the police

Have you seen this car? Picture: Clayhall Patrollers

Teenager airlifted to hospital following stabbing in Ilford

An air ambulance was seen leaving Loxford Lane today following an incident. Picture: Char

Police cordon off house in Eastern Avenue in Redbridge after unexplained death

Police have cordoned off this house in Redbridge since Tuesday. Picture: Imogen Braddick

B&M to open in former Toys R Us store in Newbury Park

A new shop is coming to the borough . Picture: B&M

