A Chigwell cancer fundraiser, world record holder and marathon runner says taking part in the Commonwealth Games' Queen’s Baton Relay was a "tremendous honour".

Gill Punt said her father, who died of bile duct cancer in 1999, would have been proud to see her carry the baton through Hemel Hempstead last Friday (July 8) and she hopes to continue fundraising in his memory.

Mrs Punt has been raising funds and awareness for cancer charities for more than two decades, and recently reached £1 million collected for Cancer Research UK after running the prestigious Boston Marathon.

The Queen’s Baton Relay has travelled across all 72 Commonwealth nations and territories and is currently making its way through England ahead of the Birmingham 2022 Games.

Gill carried the baton through Hemel Hempstead on Friday, July 8 - Credit: David Newland

Mrs Punt, who works at Chigwell School, said: "I was delighted and honoured to be selected to carry the Queen’s baton.

"It is a huge privilege and one my late father would have been very proud of.

"Sadly, there is probably not a family in the country that has not been touched by cancer, so I will continue with the fundraising endeavours."

This comes after Mrs Punt received a Points of Light Award from the prime minister in recognition of her charity work.

In a letter, Boris Johnson told her: "I was inspired to learn about how you took the tragedy of losing your father and turned it into a personal mission to help others."

In 2016, Mrs Punt raised thousands of pounds for charity and broke a Guinness World Record for the fastest marathon in a full-body animal costume by running the London Marathon dressed as a polar bear.

She has organised many endurance events, ranging from one-mile runs to ultra marathons, as well as celebrity cricket matches, coffee mornings and various other community events, particularly involving the Chigwell School community.

Mrs Punt added: "Hopefully, my story will help inspire others to find, and then embark on, innovative volunteering adventures to improve our communities.

"I would like to thank everyone who has supported me over the years and hope we will reach the ultimate finish line soon - a world without cancer."