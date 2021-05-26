News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Chigwell FC coach wins national award

Author Picture Icon

Roy Chacko

Published: 8:55 AM May 26, 2021   
Ray Lee, coach at Chigwell FC, is the Nationwide Mutual Respect Award winner for April 2021. 

A football coach has been given a national award for making grassroots football more positive and respectful.

Ray Lee, who coaches 150 young people at Chigwell FC and also organises Football for Fun at Woodford County High School, is the Nationwide Mutual Respect Award winner for April 2021.

The award, which is part of The Football Association's Respect Campaign, recognises outstanding contributions, achievements and behaviour in grassroots football across the country by young players, coaches, teams, parents and referees.

Ray, who coaches four teams at Chigwell FC, said he sees respect as a vital issue in football.

He said: "As a coach I see the children as people and not just players. 

"Their development does not lie within the bounds of a one-hour match or a season, but way beyond in lessons that can help them throughout their lives.

"When The FA made the decision to remove league points from the foundation stage, it enabled the focus of children’s football to be about development.

“I see the pitch as a classroom, a place where learning should be supported. When I referee our U9 and U10 games, I usually do it without a whistle and encourage the players to help me."

A spokesperson for the Nationwide Mutual Respect Award panel said: "We are delighted to give this prestigious accolade to Ray.

"Ray not only receives a trophy and the accolade of being the Nationwide Mutual Respect Award winner but also wins tickets to a forthcoming England game.

"Huge congratulations to Ray and his constant reinforcement of mutual respect values in grassroots football. Ray is doing so much great work with young people through the power of positive football."

Ray also leads by example and gets the parents to contribute to the respectful ethos as well.

He added: “From the start of the game I try to learn and remember the names of the opposition players and when praise is deserved, I praise them by name, for being honest or after good play.

“I try to encourage parents not to shout out instructions to the players. As the pitch is a classroom, the players have to make their own decisions."



