London Marathon 2019: Chigwell dad raises £4,000 for Jewish Care

Marc Cohen raised £4,000 for Jewish Care by running the London Marathon. Picture: Jewish Care Archant

A Chigwell dad raised £4,000 for charity Jewish Care by powering through this year’s London Marathon despite pulling a muscle half way through.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Marc Cohen, from Chigwell, embodied the phrase mind-over-matter as he ran the revered 26.2 miles through the capital yesterday, April 28.

He said: “I did really well for the first half and then coming up to Tower Bridge I'd pulled a muscle and was struggling second half.

You may also want to watch:

He added: “It was well worth the pain and all the support from the crowd.”

Marc decided to follow in the footsteps of his family by raising funds for charity Jewish Care.

He spoke of how his dad who helped with the centre's meals on wheels service while his mum managed Hilary Dennis Court flats, in Wanstead, for the blind and disabled people.

He said: “I saw how the team supported older members to live independently, in our community.”