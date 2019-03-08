Search

London Marathon 2019: Chigwell dad raises £4,000 for Jewish Care

PUBLISHED: 15:50 29 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:52 29 April 2019

Marc Cohen raised £4,000 for Jewish Care by running the London Marathon. Picture: Jewish Care

Archant

A Chigwell dad raised £4,000 for charity Jewish Care by powering through this year’s London Marathon despite pulling a muscle half way through.

Marc Cohen, from Chigwell, embodied the phrase mind-over-matter as he ran the revered 26.2 miles through the capital yesterday, April 28.

He said: “I did really well for the first half and then coming up to Tower Bridge I'd pulled a muscle and was struggling second half.

He added: “It was well worth the pain and all the support from the crowd.”

Marc decided to follow in the footsteps of his family by raising funds for charity Jewish Care.

He spoke of how his dad who helped with the centre's meals on wheels service while his mum managed Hilary Dennis Court flats, in Wanstead, for the blind and disabled people.

He said: “I saw how the team supported older members to live independently, in our community.”

