Thieves steal Chigwell care home's garden furniture, fundraiser launched

Cash Boyle

Published: 4:12 PM February 5, 2021    Updated: 4:32 PM February 5, 2021
Pinewood

The Save Our Green Space - Manford Way & Brocket Way Parks community group is fundraising to replace the garden furniture recently stolen from the Pinewood care home for dementia patients. - Credit: Caroline Porter

A community group has set up a fundraiser after a Chigwell care home had its garden furniture stolen on Tuesday night (February 2).

The Save Our Green Space - Manford Way & Brocket Way Parks group set up the page after learning that thieves had stolen all the furniture from the Pinewood care home in Manford Way.

Within 30 hours, the fundraising page has already raised £370 and it's hoped the stolen furniture can be replaced in time for the summer.

Caroline Porter told the Recorder that the group wanted to do something after hearing about this cruel act: "Those residents have had a lot to deal with, and now they've had their furniture stolen. We always want to help the local community if we can."

To help the home buy new furniture, visit paypal.com/paypalme/Pinewoods

