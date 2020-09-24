Search

Covid response sees Chigwell care home shortlisted for set of national awards

PUBLISHED: 10:00 25 September 2020

Chigwell's Lambwood Heights care home has been shortlisted for prestigious national industry awards in recognition of its response to the coronavirus pandemic. Home manager Sonia Kasese pictured alongside Oakland Care CEO Joanne Balmer. Picture: Springup

A care home in Chigwell has been shortlisted for a set of national awards for its response to coronavirus.

Oakwood Care’s Lambwood Heights – which remained coronavirus-free – is a finalist in the Laing Buisson Awards, which celebrates industry excellence.

Judges praised the group for its preventative measures, which included closing the home to visitors, closing staff rooms and purchasing adequate stocks of PPE early on.

Oakland Care CEO Joanne Balmer said she “couldn’t be prouder” of the team, adding that victory would offer deserved “recognition of the efforts every member of staff has made to look after our residents”.

Lambwood Heights could also be crowned the Luxury Care Home of the Year in the Knight Frank awards.

Home manager Sonia Kasese emphasised that while residents’ happiness will always be “the greatest reward”, it is nice to be recognised.

The Laing Buisson awards have been postponed until April 22, 2021 because of further social distancing regulations.

