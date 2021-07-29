Care home launches 'memory cafe' to help people with dementia
- Credit: Lambwood Heights
A Chigwell care home is opening a ‘memory cafe’ to help people living with dementia.
Lambwood Heights, in Lambourne Road, hopes the fortnightly events will give people and their families the chance to meet and relax together, share their experiences and receive advice from dementia specialists.
Home manager Sonia Kasese said that behaviour changes caused by dementia can affect confidence, making people more prone to loneliness and isolation.
She added: “We wanted to safely open our doors and offer a comfortable environment where people can relax, meet each other and feel they are not alone.”
At the first event this Friday, July 30, visitors will be offered a fish and chip lunch and given the opportunity to join in with planned activities or have their hair and nails done.
Those attending will be asked to take a lateral flow test at the home before entering and will be required to wear a face mask.
The cafe runs from 11am to 3pm and booking is essential.
Anyone interested in attending should contact client relationship manager, Nicola Latham-Gibbs on 020 3973 5600 or Clientrelations.lh@oaklandcare.com
