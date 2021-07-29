News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

Care home launches 'memory cafe' to help people with dementia

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 12:00 PM July 29, 2021   
Elderly woman with coffee cup

Wendy Pike – a dementia friend for Oakland Care, which runs Lambwood Heights - raises her cup ahead of the memory cafe's launch. - Credit: Lambwood Heights

A Chigwell care home is opening a ‘memory cafe’ to help people living with dementia.

Lambwood Heights, in Lambourne Road, hopes the fortnightly events will give people and their families the chance to meet and relax together, share their experiences and receive advice from dementia specialists.

Home manager Sonia Kasese said that behaviour changes caused by dementia can affect confidence, making people more prone to loneliness and isolation.

She added: “We wanted to safely open our doors and offer a comfortable environment where people can relax, meet each other and feel they are not alone.”

At the first event this Friday, July 30, visitors will be offered a fish and chip lunch and given the opportunity to join in with planned activities or have their hair and nails done.

You may also want to watch:

Those attending will be asked to take a lateral flow test at the home before entering and will be required to wear a face mask.

The cafe runs from 11am to 3pm and booking is essential.  

Anyone interested in attending should contact client relationship manager, Nicola Latham-Gibbs on 020 3973 5600 or Clientrelations.lh@oaklandcare.com
 

Most Read

  1. 1 Cost of damage runs into thousands as Clayhall street clears up after floods
  2. 2 Engineering student wins place at Princeton University
  3. 3 Ilford charity opens B&M store in Newbury Park
  1. 4 Barkingside man arrested on suspicion of firearms offences
  2. 5 Olympian-trained South Woodford sprinter, 8, breaks record in Manchester
  3. 6 Redbridge clean-up underway after flash floods close A&E and damage homes
  4. 7 More than £5m worth of stolen vehicles recovered in first Redbridge Action Week
  5. 8 Developments approved in Redbridge so far in 2021
  6. 9 The Sikh Network on grieving in lockdown and death 'as a process of life'
  7. 10 'Darkest days of my life': Six-year-old diagnosed with rare condition suffers OCD, anxiety and depressive symptoms
Chigwell News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Gants Hill Roundabout flooding

Flooding | Video

Flooding causes road and rail disruption across east London

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Wajid Rehman, 21, is calling for more first aid training for the general public

Health

Medical student who helped injured biker calls for more first aid training

Daniel Gayne

person
Police are urging residents in Chigwell to be vigilant following a series of burglaries. Picture: Me

Missing People

Update: Missing girl, 12, found 'safe and well'

Daniel Gayne

person
Redbridge Primary School launching its new extension, which features a library and new classrooms fo

Education News

Primary schools in Redbridge rated outstanding by Ofsted

Daniel Gayne

person