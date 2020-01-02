Police want to speak to this man about theft of tools in Chigwell

Police want to speak to this man about a tool theft. Picture: Essex Police Archant

Police want to speak to this man after thousands of pounds worth of tools were stolen from a house in Chigwell.

"We are appealing for help to identify this man who officers would like to speak to about a tool theft," a spokesman for Essex Police said.

At around 11am on Monday, September 2, a five figure sum of tools were stolen from a house in Chester Road.

If you have information, contact Loughton Police Station on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, quoting 42/144612/19.