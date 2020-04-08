Search

Checkmate coronavirus - Redbridge Lockdown Chess Club connects players during isolation

PUBLISHED: 15:00 08 April 2020

Cllr Paul Canal.

Cllr Paul Canal.

Archant

To fight coronavirus lockdown blues, a Woodford Green councillor is calling on chess players young and old, expert and beginner, to join the Redbridge Lockdown Chess Club.

The Redbridge Lockdown Chess Club will connect players of all ages and experience levels during Covid-19 isolation. Picture: Paul CanalThe Redbridge Lockdown Chess Club will connect players of all ages and experience levels during Covid-19 isolation. Picture: Paul Canal

Bridge Ward Councillor Paul Canal runs the club, which is holding two Swiss style tournaments, for adults and under 18s. There are 64 places available in each.

You may also want to watch:

He said: “Chess is a great game for young and old, and hopefully this will appeal to chess players across Redbridge. This is a chance for players, whatever their level, to enjoy a game of chess from their computer and perhaps make new friends whilst we are in lockdown.”

Entry is free, and players can go to https://tinyurl.com/RedbridgeJnrsOpen for the Juniors tournament and https://tinyurl.com/RedbridgeSnrsOpen for the Seniors tournament.

If it is a success he will work to set up the first Redbridge Open once lockdown is over.

