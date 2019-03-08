Chequers Barkingside to close for month for £250k refurbishment

The Chequers in Barkingside is set to close its doors again for four weeks and reopen with a spruced up beer garden, new sports bar and a brand new karaoke system.

Carl Marland is the new landlord at The Chequers, Barkingside. Picture: Matt Grayson Carl Marland is the new landlord at The Chequers, Barkingside. Picture: Matt Grayson

The pub, in High Street, which has had temporary managers running it for the last few months, will close on September 15 and reopen with a new permanent landlord - Carl Marland, who previously ran The Willow in Harlow.

Some £250,000 will be spent on refurbishing the pub and it will reopen in mid-October with 10 new jobs being created.

The outside is to be redecorated, taking it back to its original black and white décor with gold signage and black fencing.

The large front facing beer garden will also be renovated with new planting and seating for 64 for al fresco eating and dining.

Carl Marland, new landlord at The Chequers, Barkingside. Picture: Matt Grayson Carl Marland, new landlord at The Chequers, Barkingside. Picture: Matt Grayson

Inside, a new sports bar is being created with booth style seating for 12 and two large LCD screens showing a variety of live sports.

A new pool table featuring a contactless pay system is also being installed.

The interior is being redecorated in muted heather colours to give it a fresh look with updated seating and upgraded toilets.

And with plans for entertainment to play a central role in the pub, a BeeBox System is being installed to enable karaoke, pub quizzes and games like Higher and Lower to be played.

There will also be live bands and comedy nights and by popular request, events like 80s nights.

Carl said: "I'm excited at the prospect of running The Chequers and creating the sort of family friendly high street pub that locals want.

"And if anyone would like to play pool regularly, we're looking for teams, so do get in touch when we open.

"I've missed Essex and so I am thrilled to be coming back. Barkingside has a vibrant high street with banks and lots of businesses.

"We'll be opening for breakfast and intend to make The Chequers the beating heart of the high street with something always going on."

Will Rice, regional operations director for Star Pubs and Bars said: "We're aware that there have been rumours circulating that The Chequers is being turned into gastro pub.

"That is not the case. It will be a great high street pub offering all the sports, entertainment and great quality and value food and drink that locals tell us they want.

"Carl is the perfect person to take the pub forward, broadening its appeal."