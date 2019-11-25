Search

Advanced search

Wanstead charity worker celebrates 15th year collecting gifts for sick children over Christmas

PUBLISHED: 07:00 26 November 2019

2018 Christmas display of presents for Acorn Ward at Whipps Cross Hospital. Picture: Frank Charles

2018 Christmas display of presents for Acorn Ward at Whipps Cross Hospital. Picture: Frank Charles

Archant

A Wanstead charity worker who spent his childhood in hospital and recently beat cancer is celebrating his 15th year appealing for gifts for sick children over Christmas.

Frank Charles at the 2018 Christmas event. Picture: Frank CharlesFrank Charles at the 2018 Christmas event. Picture: Frank Charles

As a baby Frank Charles had Hirshsprung disease, a rare birth defect that kept him in hospital for the first few years of his life.

Years later his son Ashley contracted the same disease which took his life just a week before his second birthday.

He told the Recorder: "I survived it when I was young myself but my son didn't - it was devastating, everything went in an instant.

"It's about what you can do for others and losing my son really humbled me."

Frank Charles of Give a Gift Appeal. Picture: Frank CharlesFrank Charles of Give a Gift Appeal. Picture: Frank Charles

He set up the charity Frank Charles Give a Gift Appeal to give presents to sick children to spread some festive cheer for those who are too ill to go home over the holidays.

You may also want to watch:

As a child Frank spent several years in Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children and the memory of that, along with his son's passing inspired him to create the gift appeal in Ashley's memory.

In 2010 Frank, who carried a torch in the 2012 London Olympics, was diagnosed with Stage 4 non-Hodgkin lymphoma, but throughout that entire time his charity work is what gave him the strength to get through it.

He said: "When I got sick I nearly shut down but going out and feeding rough sleepers and visiting the children in hospital kept me going.

"It gave me something to cling to."

Last October Frank got the good news that his cancer is in remission.

When he was 16 years old Frank was homeless himself so he started the organisation Feed the Streetz, and goes out once a week with his wife to feed the homeless in Stratford and Ilford.

Frank, 56, will be visiting Whipps Cross Hospital on December 23 to deliver gifts as part of this year's appeal. For more information or to donate gifts, visit http://www.frankcharles.org.uk/

Most Read

‘I woke up to screaming’: Seven Kings residents shocked by fatal stabbing at party in alleyway

Seven Kings stabbing. Picture: Matthew Clemenson

Man, 24, dies in hospital after being stabbed during Seven Kings street fight

Police were called to reports of a fight in Telegraph Mews, Seven Kings this morning. A man was found with stab wounds and later died in hospital. Picture: Google Maps

Seven Kings murder: Police appeal for information after double stabbing outside party

A man died after being stabbed in Telegraph Mews, Seven Kings. Picture: Google

Keep your peepers peeled for peafowl, pony and rabbit after burglary at Hainault farm

Foxburrows Farm, Hainault Forest Country Park. Picture: Paul Bennett

Recorder letters: Goodmayes Tesco site plans

The new development in Goodmayes will be made up of 1,280 homes, a new school, village hall, commercial space and cafes. Picture: WESTON HOMES

Most Read

‘I woke up to screaming’: Seven Kings residents shocked by fatal stabbing at party in alleyway

Seven Kings stabbing. Picture: Matthew Clemenson

Man, 24, dies in hospital after being stabbed during Seven Kings street fight

Police were called to reports of a fight in Telegraph Mews, Seven Kings this morning. A man was found with stab wounds and later died in hospital. Picture: Google Maps

Seven Kings murder: Police appeal for information after double stabbing outside party

A man died after being stabbed in Telegraph Mews, Seven Kings. Picture: Google

Keep your peepers peeled for peafowl, pony and rabbit after burglary at Hainault farm

Foxburrows Farm, Hainault Forest Country Park. Picture: Paul Bennett

Recorder letters: Goodmayes Tesco site plans

The new development in Goodmayes will be made up of 1,280 homes, a new school, village hall, commercial space and cafes. Picture: WESTON HOMES

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Wanstead charity worker celebrates 15th year collecting gifts for sick children over Christmas

2018 Christmas display of presents for Acorn Ward at Whipps Cross Hospital. Picture: Frank Charles

Ilford Wanderers fall to defeat at Kings Cross Steelers

Ilford Wanderers in action against Kings Cross Steelers (Pic: Colin Brown)

Daggers handed away trip to Sutton in FA Trophy

James Dobson of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wrexham, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th October 2019

Dagenham made it too easy for AFC Fylde says boss Taylor after defeat

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Peter Taylor during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019

‘I woke up to screaming’: Seven Kings residents shocked by fatal stabbing at party in alleyway

Seven Kings stabbing. Picture: Matthew Clemenson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists