Hainault Dream Factory charity gets its own dream granted with car donation

The Dream Factory charity founder Avril Mills was donated the use of a car for a year by rental company Global Go! Picture: The Dream Factory Archant

The Dream Factory’s own dream came true when it was given a car to help it fulfil its mission of granting wishes for people with life-threatening conditions.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The vehicle rental company Global Go! donated a car to the Hainault charity to help it continue its work as it is on track to deliver its 500th dream this year.

Avril Mills founded the charity in 2008 in memory of her son, Oliver, who died of leukaemia at the age of nine.

It has been able to grant almost 500 dreams to children and young adults with life threatening or life-limiting conditions.

The charity uses any donations towards making those dreams a reality, which can cost between £500 and £3,000 to grant.

Following a chance encounter and a number of discussions Global Go! saw it could help support the charity operationally, donating a vehicle to help Avril continue her hard work.

You may also want to watch:

Avril said: “Having Global Go! donate the car for a year is a massive help and is saving the charity thousands.

“During Covid-19 we’ve lost thousands of pounds in revenue from events and with no help with charity funding as we are not considered an essential charity, every pound counts!”

During the pandemic, Avril has returned to working on a part-time basis, with two other members of the team placed on full-time furlough, forcing the charity to work with a skeleton staff.

After all its fundraisers had to be postponed, the charity has been left struggling to continue its work without the funding it needs.

The Dream Factory has been able to grant some wishes during the past few months, but currently there are 40 dreams postponed.

Global Go! CEO Gareth Jones said: “When we heard about how The Dream Factory were struggling during this time, we wanted to help, and what better way to do it than with what we do best - providing top-quality vehicles.

“It’s important we help out local charities, especially ones that give so many families hope and support during difficult times.”

To help The Dream Factory or to become a regular donor visit yourdreamfactory.org/.