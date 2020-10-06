The Prince of Wales comes on board as patron of South Woodford charity
PUBLISHED: 15:00 06 October 2020
South Woodford charity Jewish Lads’ and Girls’ Brigade (JLGB) has welcomed The Prince of Wales as its patron.
Marking its 125th birthday with the announcement, the organisation’s president The Lord Levy said: “We are delighted and honoured to have the recognition and support of His Royal Highness, evermore so during these uncertain times. Positive and meaningful changes, even after an organisation has had great success for over 125 years, are always essential.”
Such changes are not just limited to new patrons; other updates — including to the charity’s website — have been made to place greater emphasis on youth empowerment within JLGB.
Paying tribute to those who made the JLGB Virtual service such a success during lockdown, charity chief executive Neil Martin OBE added: “Our amazing youngsters have shown they are ready to be the leaders of today, for today. They are what our community needs right now.”
For more information, visit jlgb.org.
