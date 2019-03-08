Search

Eva Hart pub Chadwell Heath set to host charity fundraiser

PUBLISHED: 10:00 30 August 2019

Eva Hart pub in Chadwell Heath. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

A pub in Chadwell Heath has organised a raffle, bake sale and bike ride to raise money for charity.

The Eva Hart, in High Road, is hosting the fundraiser on Sunday, September 15, from noon-5pm.

As well as a raffle and bake sale, the pub will have a member of staff riding an exercise bike throughout the event to try and raise even more cash.

James Bryant, manager, said he and his staff have chosen to support MS Society Redbridge, Sense International and Blesma.

"We chose these charities as they all have branches in our local area of Chadwell Heath and we really want the day to have a big community feel," he said. "There will be a representative attending from each of these charities in order to spread awareness of their charity and the good work they do."

There will also be an arts and crafts table for children, and light refreshments.

