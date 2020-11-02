South Woodford woman promotes diversity in fashion industry in new role

Alison Cline-Williams was named am ambassador for charity Models of Diversity, which seeks for better representation in the fashion industry. Picture: @shot_by_espin Archant

A South Woodford woman has been named an ambassador for Models of Diversity, a charity which encourages more diverse representation in the modelling industry.

Alison Cline-Williams, 47, an ex-recruiter who has been a “classic curve” model for the past eight months said she wants to make the catwalk more appealing to all as part of her new role.

Alison said: “Society has changed but the modelling industry doesn’t recognise the beauty in people of all races, ages, sizes and abilities and our mission is to change that.”

She said she wants to empower both men and women, particularly those from the disabled community.

CEO Angel Sinclair said she started the charity because as a black woman she didn’t feel represented and found many others felt the same, including older models, plus-size and people with disabilities.

She said she is determined to show the fashion industry that diversity is “more interesting, engaging, fairer and better for consumers, models and the industry itself.”