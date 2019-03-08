Search

Redbridge councillors take on cricket match at Valentines Park to raise funds for mayor's charities

PUBLISHED: 16:00 28 June 2019

Redbridge councillors will be taking part in a charity cricket match at Valentines Park tomorrow. Picture: PA/Andrew Matthews

Redbridge councillors will be taking part in a charity cricket match at Valentines Park tomorrow. Picture: PA/Andrew Matthews

PA Wire/PA Images

Councillors from Redbridge Council will be playing Redbridge Lankians Cricket Club at Valentines Park on what is expected to be the hottest day of the year so far to raise funds for the mayor's charities.

If you like cricket or just want to get some fresh air with the family, why not go along tomorrow (Saturday, June 29) to support them and help raise funds for the charities?

The match is from 12.30pm-4pm, so why not take along a picnic rug and cheer on your favourite side.

The cricket match is being played to raise funds for the mayor of Redbridge's chosen charities - the Healthy Living Project based at the Welcome Centre in Ilford and Imagine Independence Mental Health, a charity which provides support to people who are experiencing mental health issues.

