Search

Advanced search

Families come together in South Woodford to celebrate Jewish festival of Chanukah

PUBLISHED: 15:00 31 December 2019

Woodford residents got their Menorah in the form of a one-off event on the last night of Chanukah. Picture: Alan Ezekiel

Woodford residents got their Menorah in the form of a one-off event on the last night of Chanukah. Picture: Alan Ezekiel

Archant

The Redbridge Jewish community were joined by the mayor to celebrate the last night of Chanukah with pride and joy.

Woodford residents got their Menorah in the form of a one-off event on the last night of Chanukah. Picture: Alan EzekielWoodford residents got their Menorah in the form of a one-off event on the last night of Chanukah. Picture: Alan Ezekiel

A one-off event to light the menorah on the last night of Chanukah, December 29, was attended by several hundred people, members of Woodford Forest United Synagogue and supporters from further afield of all ages.

The menorah, a nine-branched candelabrum lit during the eight-day holiday of Hanukkah, was set up on the High Road overlooking the A406 in South Woodford.

Music was cued, guests invited, holographic glasses procured, and doughnuts and hot chocolate were dished out in the hundreds.

You may also want to watch:

Prayers were said for those injured during an attack in Monsey, New York, and the theme of Jewish pride, light and the power of light were a focus of the speeches.

The mayor of Redbridge, Councillor Zulfiqar Hussain, and several councillors attended.

After the event several hundred revellers came back to Woodford Forest United Synagogue where they were given hot food, a giant Lego menorah and kids arts and crafts.

Rabbi Mordechai Wollenberg said: "I remember a time when people were afraid to be Jewish in public.

Woodford residents got their Menorah in the form of a one-off event on the last night of Chanukah. Picture: Alan EzekielWoodford residents got their Menorah in the form of a one-off event on the last night of Chanukah. Picture: Alan Ezekiel

"With all of the uncertainty even in our own community and society, and particularly with what happened in Monsey, it is so powerful to be with hundreds of Jewish people celebrating Chanukah with pride and joy and unafraid to express their Judaism in public, with the support and active encouragement of the civic leadership of the borough.

"The event succeeded beyond anyone's expectations. Now the task is to start planning a permanent menorah for next year to go on the same spot."

Most Read

Appeal for help to find boy, 14, missing from Chadwell Heath

An appeal has been launched for help finding Pamenjor Cole, 14, missing from Chadwell Heath. Picture: Missing People

Police made nine prostitution-related arrests in Ilford Lane last month

Police conduct regular patrols of Ilford Lane and the surrounding streets. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Redbridge referendum? Campaign launched to change how council makes key decisions

Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council. Picture: Redbridge Council

New Year Honours list 2020: The people from Redbridge recognised for services to community

Top, L-R: Yusuf Patel and Yashmin Harun. Bottom, L-R: Sudarshan Kapur and Joanna Abeyie.

Motorcyclist left with life-changing injuries after crash in Hainault

New North Road, Hainault, was closed for several hours last night after a crash. Picture: Google

Most Read

Appeal for help to find boy, 14, missing from Chadwell Heath

An appeal has been launched for help finding Pamenjor Cole, 14, missing from Chadwell Heath. Picture: Missing People

Police made nine prostitution-related arrests in Ilford Lane last month

Police conduct regular patrols of Ilford Lane and the surrounding streets. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Redbridge referendum? Campaign launched to change how council makes key decisions

Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council. Picture: Redbridge Council

New Year Honours list 2020: The people from Redbridge recognised for services to community

Top, L-R: Yusuf Patel and Yashmin Harun. Bottom, L-R: Sudarshan Kapur and Joanna Abeyie.

Motorcyclist left with life-changing injuries after crash in Hainault

New North Road, Hainault, was closed for several hours last night after a crash. Picture: Google

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

O’s would’ve been happy with point from Newport before trip admits youngster Happe

Dan Happe gets in a shot for Orient against Bradford (pic Simon O'Connor)

Families come together in South Woodford to celebrate Jewish festival of Chanukah

Woodford residents got their Menorah in the form of a one-off event on the last night of Chanukah. Picture: Alan Ezekiel

Disney on Ice 100 Years of Magic! review

Disney on Ice 100 Years of Magic! Picture: DISNEY ON ICE

Motorcyclist left with life-changing injuries after crash in Hainault

New North Road, Hainault, was closed for several hours last night after a crash. Picture: Google

What is the most common foreign language in your east London borough?

A study by adult education college and charity City Lit reveals that Bengali is the most common foreign language spoken in London. Picture: PA / Andrew Parsons
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists