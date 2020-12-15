Chanukah: Redbridge residents spread festive cheer to less fortunate
- Credit: Jewish Care
Residents across Redbridge have been celebrating Chanukah by donating meals, helping those who are less fortunate and keeping traditions alive virtually.
Jewish Care volunteers delivered a special gift of Chanukah candles, cards and chocolate coins as part of their Meals on Wheels service.
To date the service has delivered a staggering 36,000 meals and counting since the pandemic began.
At Clore Tikva School in Barkingside, Year 4 pupils wrote seasonal cards for nursing home residents as part of the Cards of Care initiative, delivering messages of hope and kindness this festive season.
While in-person festivities are limited due to Covid restrictions, at the East London and Essex Liberal Synagogue in South Woodford they held a virtual cook-along on Sunday, December 13.
Alice Wilcock hosted the Zoom event and cooked doughnuts and latkes - all made in the traditional way fried in oil.
