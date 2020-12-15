Chanukah: Redbridge residents spread festive cheer to less fortunate

Published: 10:00 AM December 15, 2020

Jewish Care volunteers Adam Imber (left) and Steven Phillips (right) ready to deliver candles, cards, gelt and meals for Meals on Wheels recipients. - Credit: Jewish Care

Residents across Redbridge have been celebrating Chanukah by donating meals, helping those who are less fortunate and keeping traditions alive virtually.

Jewish Care volunteers delivered a special gift of Chanukah candles, cards and chocolate coins as part of their Meals on Wheels service.

Sheila Diamond receives Chanukah delivery with gelt, candles and card from Jewish Care Meals on Wheels service. - Credit: Jewish Care

To date the service has delivered a staggering 36,000 meals and counting since the pandemic began.

Year Four pupils from Clore Tikva School sent letters to nursing home residents as part of the Cards of Care initiative. - Credit: Samantha Bendon

At Clore Tikva School in Barkingside, Year 4 pupils wrote seasonal cards for nursing home residents as part of the Cards of Care initiative, delivering messages of hope and kindness this festive season.

Alice Wilcock hosted a zoom Chanukah cook-along for East London & Essex Liberal Synagogue. - Credit: Merle Muswell

While in-person festivities are limited due to Covid restrictions, at the East London and Essex Liberal Synagogue in South Woodford they held a virtual cook-along on Sunday, December 13.

Children with their finished latkes and doughnuts - Credit: Merle Muswell

Alice Wilcock hosted the Zoom event and cooked doughnuts and latkes - all made in the traditional way fried in oil.



