Wanstead dance school helps elderly and disabled dance from the comfort of their own chairs

The Chantraine Dance school in Wanstead held gentle seated dance classes. Picture: Mervin Archer Archant

A Wanstead dance school has launched seated dance classes to help elderly and disabled people express themselves.

The first class was held in Wanstead Flats and via Zoom. Picture: Mervin Archer The first class was held in Wanstead Flats and via Zoom. Picture: Mervin Archer

The Chantraine School of Dance recently held its first gentle seated dance class, entitled Finding Me.

The project was a part of the Milling About project from The Mill Community Centre in Walthamstow. Picture: Mervin Archer The project was a part of the Milling About project from The Mill Community Centre in Walthamstow. Picture: Mervin Archer

The classes were delivered online, including one person in her nineties and two in their eighties and to some seated participants in Wanstead Flats, thanks to a commission by The Mill in Walthamstow.

Lindsay Chase, who participated in the class with her daughter Alexandra, who have been dancers for many years, said: “Now, because of epilepsy, Alexandra can no longer walk on her own. To be able to continue to dance thanks to seated dance classes, using Zoom, has been very important, especially in these difficult times.”

Chantraine Dance director Kate Green said she was delighted to give people the joy of dancing on their own chairs and in their homes during lockdown and hopes to expand the classes.