Search

Advanced search

Wanstead dance school helps elderly and disabled dance from the comfort of their own chairs

PUBLISHED: 10:00 02 December 2020

The Chantraine Dance school in Wanstead held gentle seated dance classes. Picture: Mervin Archer

The Chantraine Dance school in Wanstead held gentle seated dance classes. Picture: Mervin Archer

Archant

A Wanstead dance school has launched seated dance classes to help elderly and disabled people express themselves.

The first class was held in Wanstead Flats and via Zoom. Picture: Mervin ArcherThe first class was held in Wanstead Flats and via Zoom. Picture: Mervin Archer

The Chantraine School of Dance recently held its first gentle seated dance class, entitled Finding Me.

The project was a part of the Milling About project from The Mill Community Centre in Walthamstow. Picture: Mervin ArcherThe project was a part of the Milling About project from The Mill Community Centre in Walthamstow. Picture: Mervin Archer

You may also want to watch:

The classes were delivered online, including one person in her nineties and two in their eighties and to some seated participants in Wanstead Flats, thanks to a commission by The Mill in Walthamstow.

Lindsay Chase, who participated in the class with her daughter Alexandra, who have been dancers for many years, said: “Now, because of epilepsy, Alexandra can no longer walk on her own. To be able to continue to dance thanks to seated dance classes, using Zoom, has been very important, especially in these difficult times.”

Chantraine Dance director Kate Green said she was delighted to give people the joy of dancing on their own chairs and in their homes during lockdown and hopes to expand the classes.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Wanstead dance school helps elderly and disabled dance from the comfort of their own chairs

The Chantraine Dance school in Wanstead held gentle seated dance classes. Picture: Mervin Archer

Government confirms how much each council is to receive under Covid Winter Grant Scheme

The DWP has announced the amount each local authority is to receive under the Covid Winter Grant Scheme. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

Grassroots rugby is set to return

The latest news from the local rugby union scene (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Ilford boss Peek urges local support for FA Vase clash

Larry Akanbi of Ilford holds off the challenge during Ilford vs Woodford Town, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 24th October 2020

Redbridge manager Christou keen to praise Essex Senior League for proactive actions

James Barlow of Redbridge during Redbridge vs May & Baker, FA Vase Football at Oakside Stadium on 19th September 2020