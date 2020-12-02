Wanstead dance school helps elderly and disabled dance from the comfort of their own chairs
Archant
A Wanstead dance school has launched seated dance classes to help elderly and disabled people express themselves.
The Chantraine School of Dance recently held its first gentle seated dance class, entitled Finding Me.
The classes were delivered online, including one person in her nineties and two in their eighties and to some seated participants in Wanstead Flats, thanks to a commission by The Mill in Walthamstow.
Lindsay Chase, who participated in the class with her daughter Alexandra, who have been dancers for many years, said: “Now, because of epilepsy, Alexandra can no longer walk on her own. To be able to continue to dance thanks to seated dance classes, using Zoom, has been very important, especially in these difficult times.”
Chantraine Dance director Kate Green said she was delighted to give people the joy of dancing on their own chairs and in their homes during lockdown and hopes to expand the classes.
