Ilford tea room denied licence to serve hot food and drink into early hours

Chaiiwala in Ilford Lane wanted to stay open until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays. Picture: LDRS Archant

A tea room will not be allowed to stay open later at weekends after the council insisted the owner breached his licence more than once.

Farook Aswat, the owner of Chaiiwala, Ilford Lane, Ilford, addressed the council’s licensing committee on August 17 about his application to open until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays.

He admitted staying open later than 11pm on May 22 but insisted that he had not done so since, despite a formal witness statement from a council officer claiming otherwise.

Residents who objected to the application claimed it would worsen anti-social behaviour in the area. Mr Aswat claimed his business was deliberately misrepresented and said he and his staff had suffered harassment from some residents since applying to open later.

Committee chairman Cllr Roy Emmett (Lab, Hainault) explained the committee decided to refuse the application because it has “no confidence that Mr Farook will abide by any conditions should they be imposed”.

He wrote: “We take very seriously the fact that the applicant has been selling hot food and drink after 11pm without the benefit of a premises licence.

“The evidence before us is of a deliberate and continuing flouting of the licensing laws, even after a formal written warning.”

Regarding the incident in May, he added: “(Mr Aswat) does not claim that he did not know the rules, and therefore we find that this was a deliberate breach and had been continuing from the time the premises were opened in 2019.”

A photo of the shop taken on August 12 was also submitted to the council, which showed customers not socially distanced.

Mr Aswat said the use of this photo against him was “unfair” as it did not show the employee who was attempting to remove the customers.

At the meeting, he said: “I appreciate the local concerns, there are issues with Ilford Lane that were there long before we came.

“Since we have come in with the lighting and the families, the prostitution has gone and the drug dealers have gone.

“We are providing jobs in the area and providing for the economy, it’s not just for financial gain, we have got to have a sustainable business.”

Chaiiwala’s opening hours will remain until 11pm.