Ilford care home nominated for two national awards

Published: 11:37 AM September 21, 2021

From left to right: Staff Jacqueline Kagibwami, Micheal Zapelli, Ekua Maison, Comford Ayragia, Christina Lascarache and resident Joyce Holder (on the sofa). - Credit: Chadwell House

A care home in Ilford is celebrating after being nominated for two national awards.

Chadwell House Residential Care Home, on Chadwell Heath Lane, has been nominated in the care/residential home of the year category of the Carers Celebration 2021 Awards.

Its home manger, Nicolas Kee Mew, has also been nominated in the effective leadership category of the same awards.

Organised by Bespoke Consultancy and Education (BCE), the awards aim to celebrate carers from all walks of life and honour the hardworking teams and individuals providing social care.

Nicolas said: “I’m so proud of the whole team here at Chadwell House for their hard work, dedication and commitment to enriching the lives of each and every one of our residents.

“I feel very privileged to lead such a wonderful, caring team and this nomination is very fitting recognition for all their efforts.”

Winners will be announced during a virtual ceremony on November 12.