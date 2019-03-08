Chadwell Heath man shares 100th birthday with family and staff at care home

Moris Scoop known as 'Moshe' celebrated his 100th birthday with family and friends. Picture: Gable Court Care Home Archant

Morris Scoop or 'Moshe' as he likes to be called turned 100 last week.

Morris Scoop celebrated his 100th birthday with family and staff at Gable Court Care Home in Roxy Avenue, Romford. Picture: Gable Court Care Home

The centenarian celebrated with his family and the rest of the residents at Gable Court Care Home in Roxy Avenue on Monday, July 15.

Mr Scoop is a fairly recent edition to Gable Court after moving from Mill Hill three months ago.

He is described as a "funny, sweet and a bit of a character" by his carers and fellow residents.

The birthday cake brought out for Mr Scoop was decorated in the shape of a sewing machine, a piece of equipment he knows all to well, having been a skilful tailor his whole life.

Some memorable highlights include exciting trips away to Benidorm with his wife, who has since died.

He's not yet received a letter from the queen, but his carer Michelle assured the Recorder that a belated telegram is on the way.