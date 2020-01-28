Search

Advanced search

Seven Kings stabbings: Chadwell Heath man charged with GBH appears in court

PUBLISHED: 17:15 28 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:15 28 January 2020

Helen William, PA

Harinder Kumar, Malkit Singh Dillon and Narinder Singh Lubhaya were all killed in a triple stabbing in Seven Kings on Sunday January 19 2020. Pictures: Met Police

Harinder Kumar, Malkit Singh Dillon and Narinder Singh Lubhaya were all killed in a triple stabbing in Seven Kings on Sunday January 19 2020. Pictures: Met Police

Archant

A Chadwell Heath man appeared in court charged with a number of violent offences after the deaths of three men in Seven Kings.

Sandeep Singh, 29, of Montpelier Gardens, spoke only to confirm his personal details as he appeared at Barkingside Magistrates' Court today, January 28.

Mr Singh is charged with conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm and causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Gurjeet Singh on January 19.

You may also want to watch:

His appearance comes after Narinder Singh Lubhaya, 29, Harinder Kumar, 30 and Malkit Singh Dhillon, 37, were found with stab injuries on Salisbury Road on January 19.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

All three men were Indian nationals living in the Ilford area.

Sandeep Singh was ordered to next appear in custody at Snaresbrook Crown Court on February 24.

Most Read

Immigration raid at Seven Kings restaurant finds illegal workers for second time

Delhi O Delhi could be stripped of its licence after Home Office immigration enforcement officers found illegal workers at the premises for a second time. Picture: Google

Demolition of Ilford Station entrance starts as Crossrail upgrades begin

Work has started to demolish the entrance to Ilford Station. Picture: Ron Jeffries

Seven Kings stabbings: Police arrest third man on suspicion of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm

Harinder Kumar, Malkit Singh Dillon and Narinder Singh Lubhaya were all killed in a triple stabbing in Seven Kings on Sunday January 19 2020. Pictures: Met Police

Seven Kings stabbings: Police charge man from Chadwell Heath

Police officers at the scene of a triple fatal stabbing in Seven Kings. Picture: PA

Seven Kings stabbings: Redbridge Sikhs tell police of damage done to community in wake of fatal street fight

The Met Police, Councillors Jas Athwal, Robert Littlewood and MP Sam Tarry met with leaders within the Sikh community to discuss the fallout from the Seven Kings stabbings. Picture: Roy Chacko

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Immigration raid at Seven Kings restaurant finds illegal workers for second time

Delhi O Delhi could be stripped of its licence after Home Office immigration enforcement officers found illegal workers at the premises for a second time. Picture: Google

Demolition of Ilford Station entrance starts as Crossrail upgrades begin

Work has started to demolish the entrance to Ilford Station. Picture: Ron Jeffries

Seven Kings stabbings: Police arrest third man on suspicion of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm

Harinder Kumar, Malkit Singh Dillon and Narinder Singh Lubhaya were all killed in a triple stabbing in Seven Kings on Sunday January 19 2020. Pictures: Met Police

Seven Kings stabbings: Police charge man from Chadwell Heath

Police officers at the scene of a triple fatal stabbing in Seven Kings. Picture: PA

Seven Kings stabbings: Redbridge Sikhs tell police of damage done to community in wake of fatal street fight

The Met Police, Councillors Jas Athwal, Robert Littlewood and MP Sam Tarry met with leaders within the Sikh community to discuss the fallout from the Seven Kings stabbings. Picture: Roy Chacko

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Eton Manor end successful month with another victory against local rivals Woodford

Eton Manor in action against Woodford. Picture: Martin Pearl

Team news: Crewe Alexandra v Leyton Orient

O's James Brophy runs past James Baker (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

O’s boss says the game was quite fitting for Edinburgh stand to be named

Leyton Orient's West Stand has been renamed the Justin Edinburgh stand (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

New signing Johnson ‘hungry’ to score goals for Orient

Danny Johnson (left) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with Richard Tait and David Turnbull during his time at Motherwell (Pic: Ian Rutherford)

O’s boss Embleton praises performance of Brophy at left-back

O's James Brophy runs past James Baker (Pic: Simon O'Connor)
Drive 24