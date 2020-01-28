Seven Kings stabbings: Chadwell Heath man charged with GBH appears in court

Harinder Kumar, Malkit Singh Dillon and Narinder Singh Lubhaya were all killed in a triple stabbing in Seven Kings on Sunday January 19 2020. Pictures: Met Police Archant

A Chadwell Heath man appeared in court charged with a number of violent offences after the deaths of three men in Seven Kings.

Sandeep Singh, 29, of Montpelier Gardens, spoke only to confirm his personal details as he appeared at Barkingside Magistrates' Court today, January 28.

Mr Singh is charged with conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm and causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Gurjeet Singh on January 19.

His appearance comes after Narinder Singh Lubhaya, 29, Harinder Kumar, 30 and Malkit Singh Dhillon, 37, were found with stab injuries on Salisbury Road on January 19.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

All three men were Indian nationals living in the Ilford area.

Sandeep Singh was ordered to next appear in custody at Snaresbrook Crown Court on February 24.