Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Young Citizen: Chadwell Heath twin brothers coach young basketballers for free

PUBLISHED: 10:30 04 January 2019

Kyan Dar (#7) tries for an interception while Ilyas Dar (#8) hangs back. Photo: Ilyas Ayub

Kyan Dar (#7) tries for an interception while Ilyas Dar (#8) hangs back. Photo: Ilyas Ayub

© Ilyas Ayub. All Rights Reserved.

A pair of 15-year-old twins from Chadwell Heath who have been passing on their basketball skills as volunteer coaches are this week’s Young Citizen nominees.

Kyan Dar shooting hoops. Photo: Ilyas AyubKyan Dar shooting hoops. Photo: Ilyas Ayub

Brothers Ilyas and Kyan Dar, who go to Mayfield School, in Pedley Road, have been supporting their basketball coach by planning and leading warm-up and cool-down sessions twice a week.

They joined basketball club Newham All Star Sports Academy (Nassa) aged 12 and have been attending lessons taking place at their school and in Newham for more than three years.

“I thought, as a young person I need to give back to people younger than me so I’m currently coaching children between the ages of eight and 12,” Ilyas told the Recorder.

“I feel like they need someone to look up to and I can be that role model for them.”

Kyan Dar (#7) tries for an interception while Ilyas Dar (#8). Photo: Ilyas AyubKyan Dar (#7) tries for an interception while Ilyas Dar (#8). Photo: Ilyas Ayub

Kyan added: “I feel as though I should give back what’s been given to me, so I coach them the way I was coached back in the day.

“I tell the kids they need to develop their technique as early as possible so that they can develop as players.”

The free coaching sessions have been made possible thanks to a £132,000 grant from housing association L&Q.

The boys achieved a Level 1 Basketball Referee and Basketball Table Official qualification through the programme and their dad, Framaz Dar, was also inspired to join in the initiative by volunteering and qualifying as a Level 2 coach.

They were nominated by Natasha Hart MBE, founder and chief executive of NASSA.

“Ilyas and Kyan have been hugely inspiration to everyone in the NASSA family,” she said.

“They are always willing to learn and give their time to others.”

The Recorder/Redbridge Rotary Club Young Citizen Award is about celebrating the amazing young people in our borough.

It is run by the Recorder in conjunction with Redbridge Rotary Club, and sponsored by The Exchange shopping centre, Ilford, which provides each monthly winner with a £30 gift card. The Young Citizen of the Year will be crowned at the Mayor’s Community Awards.

You can nominate any person from Redbridge, as long as they are under-25, by emailing aaron.walawalkar@archant.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video shows New Year’s revellers running from Ilford Lane firework chaos

A video reportedly shows revellers running out of the path of a hail of fireworks shortly after midnight on January 1, 2019. Photo: Twitter\@Aiymazingg

Person dies after being hit by a train at Seven Kings station

A person has died after being hit by a train at Seven Kings station. Photo: Ken Mears

Police appeal for witnesses after bouncer from Ilford killed in ‘shocking’ New Year’s Day attack

Tudor Simionov, 33 from Ilford was working in Mayfair on New Year's Day when he was stabbed to death. Pictured is Tudo hours before he was killed. Photo: @MPSWestminster

Man arrested on suspicion of possessing knives and drugs following Ilford crash

Police were called to reports of a crash in Britannia Road yesterday (December 30). Photo: Google

‘It ruined our Christmas’: Appeal for witnesses after grandfather hit by car in Goodmayes

Desmond O'Connell, 65, was hospitalised for three days after being hit by a car on Christmas Eve. Photo: Kathryn O'Connell

Most Read

11 great places to see in the New Year in West Essex

#includeImage($article, 225)

Bars in West Essex: 7 of the trendiest places to go

#includeImage($article, 225)

The boy done WEL: Andrew Lysandrou

#includeImage($article, 225)

Why you should try the Belgique Cafe and Patisserie

#includeImage($article, 225)

9 more picture-perfect places to live in Essex as suggested by you

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Salford clash the type of game we will relish, insists Orient defender

Leyton Orient attacker Josh Koroma celebrates scoring against Bromley with his team-mates in front of ex-O's ace George Porter (pic: Simon O'Connor)

Young Citizen: Chadwell Heath twin brothers coach young basketballers for free

Kyan Dar (#7) tries for an interception while Ilyas Dar (#8) hangs back. Photo: Ilyas Ayub

Meet the pooch sniffing out water leaks close to your home!

Denzel, a three-year-old old springer spaniel, is being drafted into the Essex and Suffolk Water leakage detection team to help sniff out and locate leaks on the water company’s pipe network. Photo: Essex and Suffolk Water

Connors’ team seek strong start to new year away to Fullerians

Eton Manor pair George Bradley and George Cosmo do their best to stop a H.A.C opponent (pic: Martin Pearl).

Taylor reminds Daggers squad what is expected of them

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists