Young Citizen: Chadwell Heath twin brothers coach young basketballers for free

Kyan Dar (#7) tries for an interception while Ilyas Dar (#8) hangs back. Photo: Ilyas Ayub © Ilyas Ayub. All Rights Reserved.

A pair of 15-year-old twins from Chadwell Heath who have been passing on their basketball skills as volunteer coaches are this week’s Young Citizen nominees.

Kyan Dar shooting hoops. Photo: Ilyas Ayub Kyan Dar shooting hoops. Photo: Ilyas Ayub

Brothers Ilyas and Kyan Dar, who go to Mayfield School, in Pedley Road, have been supporting their basketball coach by planning and leading warm-up and cool-down sessions twice a week.

They joined basketball club Newham All Star Sports Academy (Nassa) aged 12 and have been attending lessons taking place at their school and in Newham for more than three years.

“I thought, as a young person I need to give back to people younger than me so I’m currently coaching children between the ages of eight and 12,” Ilyas told the Recorder.

“I feel like they need someone to look up to and I can be that role model for them.”

Kyan Dar (#7) tries for an interception while Ilyas Dar (#8). Photo: Ilyas Ayub Kyan Dar (#7) tries for an interception while Ilyas Dar (#8). Photo: Ilyas Ayub

Kyan added: “I feel as though I should give back what’s been given to me, so I coach them the way I was coached back in the day.

“I tell the kids they need to develop their technique as early as possible so that they can develop as players.”

The free coaching sessions have been made possible thanks to a £132,000 grant from housing association L&Q.

The boys achieved a Level 1 Basketball Referee and Basketball Table Official qualification through the programme and their dad, Framaz Dar, was also inspired to join in the initiative by volunteering and qualifying as a Level 2 coach.

They were nominated by Natasha Hart MBE, founder and chief executive of NASSA.

“Ilyas and Kyan have been hugely inspiration to everyone in the NASSA family,” she said.

“They are always willing to learn and give their time to others.”

