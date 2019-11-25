Search

Historic Chadwell Heath community garden brought back to life after decade of neglect

PUBLISHED: 10:00 25 November 2019

A community garden in Chadwell Heath has been brought back to life by volunteers. Picture: Chadwell Heath South Residents' Association

Archant

A group of residents in Chadwell Heath have brought a community garden back to life after years of neglect.

The garden before work started. Picture: Chadwell Heath South Residents' Association

During the Second World War, the corner of Wangey Road and Cedar Park Gardens was used as an allotment for fruit and vegetables.

Due to council budget constraints, the site was left neglected and dumped rubbish accumulated, becoming overgrown and inaccessible.

In April this year, Chadwell Heath South Residents' Association adopted the green space from Redbridge Council and started work to create a community garden.

Twelve rose bushes and two Japanese cherry trees have been planted, along with a range of daffodils, tulips and hyacinths which were provided by the council. Picture: Chadwell Heath South Residents' Association

The association was awarded a grant of £1,364.74, by Redbridge Council and the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government for equipment to clean-up and cultivate the garden.

MTR Elizabeth Line and Webb's Garden Centre also donated £500 to spend  on new plants, shrubs and trees.

Twelve rose bushes and two Japanese cherry trees have been planted, along with a range of daffodils, tulips and hyacinths which were provided by the council.

