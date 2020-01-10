Search

Asbestos delays replacement of Central line track between Wanstead and Leytonstone to combat screeching noise

PUBLISHED: 15:00 10 January 2020

Crowded train on the Central line. Picture: Mike Brooke

Crowded train on the Central line. Picture: Mike Brooke

Replacement of the noisiest part of the Central line track between Wanstead and Leytonstone has been delayed due to the discovery of asbestos.

In August last year, Transport for London (TfL) confirmed it had ordered new track and would be replacing the track in both directions.

Dale Smith, head of Central line operations, said at the time: "We did noise testing and this section is the noisiest part of the underground.

"We will be installing noise-absorbing padding which will help buffer sound."

But asbestos has been found and works to the track have been delayed, Mr Smith said at a Redbridge Council meeting on Thursday, January 9.

He confirmed that the new track has been ordered, but works were being delayed while the asbestos is dealt with.

The screeching saga began a few years ago when residents living nearby complained that the service was too loud.

TfL tried to reduce the noise by insulating the tunnel, but this simply amplified the sound for those in the carriage.

The new track and buffer idea came about after a successful trial at Bethnal Green Tube Station.

Mohammed Shah Subhani murder: Detectives attempting to trace battered blue Range Rover last seen in Ilford

Mohammed Shah Subhani. Picture: Met Police

Council announces wheelie bin trial for 7,000 Redbridge households

Redbridge Council has announced a wheelie bin trial for 7,000 households in the borough. Picture: PA Images/Aaron Chown

Did you see this car in Woodford Green or Chigwell? Police hunt driver who hit and seriously injured police officer

Did you see this car in Woodford Green or Chigwell in the early hours of Monday morning? Picture: Met Police

Gold rush: Developer, Redbridge family and football tycoon in scrap over former rubbish tip that could soon be worth £10million

Left: The contested land being dug up. Right: Fences have sprung up around the edges of the property. Pictures: Submitted/Nick Ferris

First picture released of injured Pc hit by car in Woodford Green as wife appeals for witnesses

The wife of the police officer seriously injured in a collision in Woodford Green has made an appeal for information. Picture: Donna Casey

