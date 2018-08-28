Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Planned Central line strike is called off

PUBLISHED: 15:53 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:58 20 December 2018

The strike was set to begin on the Central line tomorrow evening. Picture: Mike Brooke

The strike was set to begin on the Central line tomorrow evening. Picture: Mike Brooke

Archant

A planned strike on the Central line which would have caused disruption for partygoers and Christmas shoppers this weekend has been called off.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union were due to walk out for six hours from 8pm on Friday evening and again for most of Saturday.

The union announced it was suspending the strikes following two days of talks at conciliation service Acas.

The RMT accused London Underground of 10 months of “mismanagement” that had led to a deterioration in industrial relations.

The strike was called following the sacking of a worker who failed a random drugs test, as well as a breakdown in industrial relations.

But the union warned that if further “substantial” progress is not made in a number of areas, there will be industrial action in the new year.

Most Read

Redbridge Police issue warning after uniform stolen: ‘Keep your door securely shut and if in doubt call 999’

Police advise residents to check ID. Picture: Peter Jordan

Cancer conwoman: Wife tricked Ilford relatives out for £250,000 with Google image of terminal brain cancer

A woman who admitted to fraud after lying about having cancer and collecting hundreds of thousands of pounds from her husband and parents-in-law has been jailed. Picture: Met Police

Police investigating after gun fired during Newbury Park break-in

Police were seen outside a maisonette. Picture: Ron Jeffries

Jailed: Thugs who poured corrosive ammonia down man’s throat during ‘brutal’ attack in Ilford

(Left - Right) William Deo, 20; Adam Badejo, 30; Makayla Hajaig, 19. Photo: Met Police

Ilford shooting: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Armed police headed to Ilford. Picture: Peter Byrne

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

#includeImage($article, 225)

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Updated: Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Boxing: Whyte, Chisora relishing heavyweight rematch

Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora at their final press conference ahead of their heavyweight fight at the O2 Arena (pic Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing)

LA Clippers Gallinari told NBA stars to enjoy London experience

Danilo Gallinari of the LA Clippers handles the ball against the Miami Heat (Pic: Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

Fundraising begins for ex-QPR and Orient midfielder Brazier

Leyton Orient's Matthew Brazier (right) challenges Rushden & Diamond rival David Bell for the ball (pic: Chris Young/PA Images).

Town target triumphant end to 2018 away to St Margaretsbury

Woodford Town's Temi Babalola in action under the watchful eye of assistant Neil Day and boss Dee Safer (pic: Tim Edwards).

O’s winger expecting positive reaction to recent league loss

Leyton Orient midfielder James Brophy (right) is congratulated on his goal against Beaconsfield Town by Craig Clay (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists