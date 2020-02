Central line part suspended to fix faulty track

The Central line is part suspended due to emergency engineering work to fix a faulty track. Picture: Mike Brooke Mike Brooke

The Central line is part suspended due to emergency engineering work to fix a faulty track.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

There is currently no service between Newbury Park and Leytonstone clockwise only due to the emergency repairs.