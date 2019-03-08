Search

Towie's Lydia Bright win £20k for Woodford Green charity

PUBLISHED: 10:00 13 August 2019

Lydia, with a young person from Elhap. Elhap

Lydia, with a young person from Elhap. Elhap

Archant

An Only Way is Essex star won thousands of pounds for a Woodford Green disability charity.

Lydia Bright won £20,000 in Celebrity Tipping Point for Every Life Has A Purpose (Elhap) in Roding Lane North.

To win the money Lydia answered general knowledge questions and was pitted against other well-known faces including Miranda actress Sarah Hadland.

"I can't thank Tipping Point enough for letting me be part of the show," Lydia said.

"Elhap is such an underfunded charity but is so important for our community.

"They have been such a massive support to my family and my adopted brother over the years, so to be able to give this donation was just amazing.

"I cried making the call to Elhap on the train home - Wohooooooo!"

Rachel Joseph, Elhap head of development added: " Lydia is a superstar!

"Her family has benefitted directly from our work, so she really understands how important our work is and how much we need the funds.

"The Tipping Point jackpot will make a massive difference to us."

