'Urgent' need for CCTV after most sexual attacks take place on Central line.

PUBLISHED: 12:10 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:10 06 September 2019

The Central line, which runs through Redbridge, has the highest number of reported sexual incidents.

The Central line, which runs through Redbridge, has the highest number of reported sexual incidents.

The London Assembly is calling for CCTV to be installed on the Central line earlier than scheduled after the red route had the highest number of sexual assaults.

Between July 2016 and January 2018, 100 attacks were reported which is nearly double that of the next most reported line, the Victoria line, at 55.

Yesterday, (Thursday, September 5) the London Assembly called on Mayor of London Sadiq Khan to encourage Transport for London (TfL) to install Central line CCTV before the planned date of 2023.

Susan Hall AM, who seconded the motion, said: "All Londoners should feel able to safely travel around our city's Tube network without fearing that they could become a victim of any sort of crime, including sexual assault.

"A staggering one in four sexual assaults on the Tube take place on the Central line, yet perversely it is one of two lines which doesn't have onboard CCTV.

"To make matters worse, TfL aren't planning to install cameras until 2023.

"This timeline is completely unacceptable, and there can be no question over whether TfL should bring forward their installation plans as soon as possible."

During the same time period, there were 348 reported incidents of sexual assault across the Underground network as a whole.

The assembly welcomed the increase in reporting of unwanted sexual behaviour to the police leading to the arrests of over 1000 people since a reporting campaign was launched.

TfL has been contacted for comment.

If you have been a victim of an attack on the tube text the British Transport Police, what, where and when to 61016.

Man and woman found dead at Ilford house named

A police cordon remains in place off The Drive after police officers responding to reports of a person injured discovered two people dead inside a property. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Police release first details on pair found dead at house in Ilford

Forensic investigators at the scene. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Whipps Cross Hospital doctor struck off for possessing 'vile and disgusting' extreme pornography

Whipps Cross University Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Two fighting for life after three stabbed in Ilford

The men were stabbed near Pownsett Terrace, Ilford next to Barking Park, on Saturday, August 31. Picture: Google

'We are living in fear': Ilford residents call for urgent action to end 'upsurge' in violent crime

Residents living near Pownsett Terrace in Ilford are calling for action from the council and their MP following a triple stabbing and a recent 'upsurge' in violent crime. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Wanstead captain Ellis-Grewal urges side to keep concentration with title still possible

Tom Cummins of Wanstead. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Golf: Wanstead juniors book Youth Shield final trip to Frinton

Wanstead golfers celebrate reaching the final of the Youth Shield (pic Graham Shepherd)

Batsman Jacobs 'honoured' to be named Ilford captain

N Jacobs of Ilford during Ilford CC (batting) vs Billericay CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Valentines Park on 25th May 2019

Woodford coach Redfern focuses on little things for growth

Woodford head coach Tom Redfern (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Wanstead Central show their superiority with final double

The winning Wanstead Central team in the Seeley Trophy
