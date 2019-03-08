'Urgent' need for CCTV after most sexual attacks take place on Central line.

The Central line, which runs through Redbridge, has the highest number of reported sexual incidents. Archant

The London Assembly is calling for CCTV to be installed on the Central line earlier than scheduled after the red route had the highest number of sexual assaults.

Between July 2016 and January 2018, 100 attacks were reported which is nearly double that of the next most reported line, the Victoria line, at 55.

Yesterday, (Thursday, September 5) the London Assembly called on Mayor of London Sadiq Khan to encourage Transport for London (TfL) to install Central line CCTV before the planned date of 2023.

Susan Hall AM, who seconded the motion, said: "All Londoners should feel able to safely travel around our city's Tube network without fearing that they could become a victim of any sort of crime, including sexual assault.

"A staggering one in four sexual assaults on the Tube take place on the Central line, yet perversely it is one of two lines which doesn't have onboard CCTV.

"To make matters worse, TfL aren't planning to install cameras until 2023.

"This timeline is completely unacceptable, and there can be no question over whether TfL should bring forward their installation plans as soon as possible."

During the same time period, there were 348 reported incidents of sexual assault across the Underground network as a whole.

The assembly welcomed the increase in reporting of unwanted sexual behaviour to the police leading to the arrests of over 1000 people since a reporting campaign was launched.

TfL has been contacted for comment.

If you have been a victim of an attack on the tube text the British Transport Police, what, where and when to 61016.