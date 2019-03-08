CCTV and wheelchair bays are coming to the Central line

Residents will see new improvements on the Central line. Picture: Mike Brooke Archant

Much to the delight of commuters in Redbridge, Transport for London (TfL) have revealed short term and long term improvements to the underground.

Some improvements will start straight away, others will be finished by 2041

Coming soon to a tube near you - TfL revealed that it has plans in the pipeline to install CCTV cameras on all Central line trains. In addition, the inside of the compartments will be renovated and wheelchair bays will be installed.

A TfL spokesman also confirmed that an improvement project is underway to "improve reliability" to customer's journeys.

In the long term, there will be a mass upgrade on "deep tube lines" which will increase capacity on Piccadilly, Bakerloo, Central and Waterloo & City lines.

A TfL spokesman added: "The Central line will have 25 per cent more capacity once it has been upgraded, equivalent to around 12,000 customers per hour."