Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

CCTV and wheelchair bays are coming to the Central line

PUBLISHED: 16:35 06 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:35 06 June 2019

Residents will see new improvements on the Central line. Picture: Mike Brooke

Residents will see new improvements on the Central line. Picture: Mike Brooke

Archant

Much to the delight of commuters in Redbridge, Transport for London (TfL) have revealed short term and long term improvements to the underground.

Some improvements will start straight away, others will be finished by 2041Some improvements will start straight away, others will be finished by 2041

Coming soon to a tube near you - TfL revealed that it has plans in the pipeline to install CCTV cameras on all Central line trains. In addition, the inside of the compartments will be renovated and wheelchair bays will be installed.

A TfL spokesman also confirmed that an improvement project is underway to "improve reliability" to customer's journeys.

You may also want to watch:

In the long term, there will be a mass upgrade on "deep tube lines" which will increase capacity on Piccadilly, Bakerloo, Central and Waterloo & City lines.

A TfL spokesman added: "The Central line will have 25 per cent more capacity once it has been upgraded, equivalent to around 12,000 customers per hour."

Most Read

Man found dead in Ilford underpass after celebrating Eid

The man was found in an underpass by Griggs Approach. Picture: Google Maps

Man found dead in Barkingside library

An unresponsive man was found in Fullwell Cross Library. Picture: Ken Mears

Barkingside schoolgirl scores highest possible mark in Mensa IQ test

Anushka Dixit, who goes to school in Barkingside, scored the highest possible mark in the Mensa IQ. Picture: Arti Dixit

Thousands of Redbridge homeowners have built extensions under ‘no permission needed’ planning rules

Redbridge homeowners have built thousands of extensions under new rules which are set to become permanent. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Archive/PA Images

Police discover cannabis factory in Ilford

Police discovered a cannabis factory in Mortlake Road in Ilford last week. Picture: Google

Most Read

Man found dead in Ilford underpass after celebrating Eid

The man was found in an underpass by Griggs Approach. Picture: Google Maps

Man found dead in Barkingside library

An unresponsive man was found in Fullwell Cross Library. Picture: Ken Mears

Barkingside schoolgirl scores highest possible mark in Mensa IQ test

Anushka Dixit, who goes to school in Barkingside, scored the highest possible mark in the Mensa IQ. Picture: Arti Dixit

Thousands of Redbridge homeowners have built extensions under ‘no permission needed’ planning rules

Redbridge homeowners have built thousands of extensions under new rules which are set to become permanent. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Archive/PA Images

Police discover cannabis factory in Ilford

Police discovered a cannabis factory in Mortlake Road in Ilford last week. Picture: Google

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Cricket: Essex draw as last-wicket pair extend innings

General vew of play during Yorkshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Emerald Headingley Cricket Ground on 5th June 2019

McCurtains to host annual Family Fun Day

Thomas McCurtains GAA will host their annual Family Fun Day on Saturday (pic: TMGAA)

Daggers sign former QPR youngster Graham

Alexander McQueen of Dagenham and Bagasan Graham of Ebbsfleet (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Sterling believes Nations League success could spur England onto greatness

Raheem Sterling will hope to be celebrating against with England at this week's Nations League Finals (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

17th Pals’ Battalion Band to play at Liverpool Street Station

A memorial in the village of Flers to the players', staff and supporters from Clapton Orient who served with the 17th battalion Middlesex regiment, the Footballers' Battalion, and fought in the Battle of the Somme during World War One (pic: John Walton/PA).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists