CCTV image of missing dad last seen in Ilford

PUBLISHED: 19:51 23 February 2019 | UPDATED: 19:57 23 February 2019

Shayne Mangodza has been missing for two weeks. Photo: Met Police

Shayne Mangodza has been missing for two weeks. Photo: Met Police

Detectives are renewing appeals for help to find a young father who has been missing for two weeks and was last seen in Ilford.

CCTV shows Shayne in Cranbrook Road at 11.50pm on Saturday, February 9. Photo: Met PoliceCCTV shows Shayne in Cranbrook Road at 11.50pm on Saturday, February 9. Photo: Met Police

Shayne Mangodza, 35, was seen at 11.30pm on Saturday, February 9 in Champs Sports Bar and Grill, Chapel Road, Ilford.

Shayne, from Tottenham, is black, 6ft 3ins and stocky. He has plaited black hair and a beard.

Police have released a CCTV image of him in Cranbrook Road at 11.50pm that night. He was wearing black clothing including a large coat and was carrying a bag.

It has been established that he bought food from a nearby fast food restaurant before entering a shop in Ilford Hill. He was then seen boarding a Route 123 bus at 12.20am.

Officers would ask anyone with information regarding his disappearance to come forward and speak with them. They would also like to hear from anyone who saw Shayne get off the bus.

His lack of contact with family and friends is completely out of character and they are desperate to hear from him.

Shayne’s brother Freejoy has appealed to the public for information. He said: “We are appealing to anyone who has any information leading to the whereabouts of my brother Shayne Mangodza. Shayne is a much loved Son and brother but more importantly a father of a young boy.

“We have not seen him for over a week now and my mother and I are getting extremely concerned for his safety. If anyone has any knowledge of his whereabouts could you please contact police or missing people as soon as you can.”

Shayne is known to have links with the Newcastle area and enquiries are ongoing to establish whether he may have travelled there.

Officers are increasingly concerned for Shayne’s wellbeing and would urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Haringey CID on 101 or Missing People on 116000 quoting reference 19MIS005463.

