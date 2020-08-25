Cause of South Woodford factory fire believed to have been hot embers igniting bins of timber

Hot embers which ignited bins of timber and sawdust is believed to be the cause of a factory fire in South Woodford. Picture: London Fire Brigade Archant

A factory fire in South Woodford is believed to have been caused by hot embers from the incinerator igniting the blaze.

On Sunday August 23, eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters attended the fire on Raven Road in South Woodford where a significant part of the two storey building was damaged.

Following an investigation by the London Fire Brigade it is believed that hot embers ignited bins containing timber and sawdust which started the fire.

The Brigade was called at 1.30am and the fire was under control just after 3am.

Fire crews from Woodford, Leytonstone, Walthamstow, Chingford, Hainault, Ilford and Stratford fire stations attended.