A-level results: Delight as Caterham results up on last year

PUBLISHED: 13:08 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:08 15 August 2019

Headteacher, Belinda Chapple and head of sixth form, Eamonn Casey with Caterham students collecting their A-level results . Picture: Caterham High School

Archant

Caterham High School student Safwan Ali is one step closer to his dream career in the world of medicine after discovering he had scored top grades in his A-Level exams.

Safwan is one step closer to his dream career. Picture: Caterham High SchoolSafwan is one step closer to his dream career. Picture: Caterham High School

The pupil at Caterham Avenue achieved straight A's in biology, sociology and chemistry and has secured a place to study pharmacy at University College London.

Safwan, who is hoping to one day to open his own pharmacy, said he is ecstatic and so proud of his achievement,

"I put my all into my exams and it paid off," he added.

"I was panicking so much before picking up my results so I am really relieved.

"I can't believe I am the highest achiever in the school, wow.

"It wasn't on my radar to beat everyone else - I was aiming for my own personal targets and those I reached."

Fellow Caterham student Ammam Faisal, 18, from Ilford, is heading to Nottingham University to study finance after achieving one A*,two As and a C in Urdu, finance, and business and economics.

"I didn't expect such high results," he said.

"The school were amazing, one of the core values here is giving people second chances - that's what I needed.

"I came here in 2017 and I feel like I've grown from boy to man.

You may also want to watch:

"I can't wait to get to university and start joining societies and I'm looking forward to learning to cook and pay my own bills too!"

The school said the majority of students will be heading to their first-choice university with results slightly up on last year.

Headteacher Belinda Chapple, who joined the school last September, said she was proud of the students for obtaining such high results.

"It is really great to see the upbeat and cheerful reactions from our students as they open their exams," she said.

"We have improved slightly on the previous year's results, and a lot of our students are now off to university.

"The happiness picking up their results today all comes from their own hard work - this is what it's all about."

