'For some a new school term is met with trepidation and fear'

Opinion

The holidays are nearing the end. Preparations are underway for the start of a new school year.

As both a parent and retired teacher, this time of year evokes so many memories.

It’s a time of hope, of looking forward to new learning opportunities and experiences. There’s a buzz of excitement in the air, of expectation tinged with a hint of longing for those carefree summer days, but also resolute acceptance that come September, it is back to school.

We all want it to be a safe environment and for the majority it is exactly that.

For some however, a new school term is met with trepidation and fear.

For some children, school is sadly synonymous with sickening, physical and verbal peer bullying meant to destroy confidence, to belittle, to undermine.

For children on the receiving end of this immoral behaviour, a new school term is their worst nightmare.

Bullying can lead to deep anxiety, distress, withdrawal, despondency and, if it goes unchecked, it can lead a child to unthinkable actions.

We have to be alert to the signs of bullying, to listen and give support to the victims and assist them to heal and to grow tall once again.

We also have a duty to educate our children, to help them develop qualities of acceptance, respect for others, tolerance, understanding and compassion, so that bullying can be eradicated at its source and all human beings valued and treated equally.

Let’s make this new school year one to remember for all the right reasons.