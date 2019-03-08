Search

Barnardo's staff celebrate carnival weekend with Caribbean lunch in Barkingside

PUBLISHED: 15:00 27 August 2019

Barnardo's staff at the charity's head office in Barkingside. Picture: Scott Roberts

Barnardo's staff at the charity's head office in Barkingside. Picture: Scott Roberts

Archant

Staff at Barnardo's brought a summer calypso flavour to the charity's head office in Barkingside with a Caribbean inspired lunch.

Around 20 staff from across the children's charity's different departments took part in the lun­ch at Barnardo House in Tanners Lane on Thursday, August 22, ahead of London's Notting Hill Carnival weekend.

Islands represented at the Barnardo's lunch included Trinidad, Jamaica, Barbados, Guyana and St Lucia with staff bringing a range of delicious food such as goat curry, chicken wings, macaroni pie and banana cake.

Mitzi Rampersad, workforce development adviser at Barnardo's, who co-organised the lunch, said: "The lunch was a wonderful opportunity for staff of Caribbean heritage to come together and celebrate diversity.

"Individuals wore flags representing each country on their name badges and brought a dazzling array of delicious Caribbean food, flavours and Calypso music.

"At Barnardo's we are proud to celebrate the rich diversity of our staff, volunteers and children and families with events such as this."

