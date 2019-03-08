Search

Caribbean community club needs your vote to win £50k funding

PUBLISHED: 13:00 03 April 2019

Members of Ageless Teenagers join pupils from Mayfield School to publicise the project aimed to bring together senior Caribbean citizens and teenagers to simultaneously tackle lonliness and knife crime.

Archant

An Ilford Caribbean community group bringing together senior citizens and teenagers is appealing for your vote to help win almost £50,000 in funding.

3EMs – short for Exercise, Eat, Enjoy and More – has been shortlisted to win funding through The People’s Project initiatve, supported by ITV and the National Lottery.

The funds will go towards their “Ageless Teenagers” project which has been running since October 2017.

The group’s Weininger Irwin said: “The aim is to engage, celebrate and inspire members through activities such as musical exercise programmes, meals and socialising, intergenerational community gardening and history sharing and recording.”

He added: “Teenagers will get the benefit of the seniors knowledge, their experience and I am keeping me fingers crossed that something really good happens from that.”

Carribean seniors, or rather ageless teenagers, gathered with some of the pupils involved in the programme at Mayfield School, in Pedley Road, on Wednesday (April 3) to celebrate being shortlisted.

The group – run by the Ilford Sports Centre in Cricklefield Place – has been putting on monthly tea parties and held an event commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Windrush last year.

Vote for their project here thepeoplesprojects.org.uk/projects/view/ageless-teenagers

