Ilford Recorder > News

Second Redbridge care home struck by fire caused by discarded cigarettes

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 3:29 PM June 21, 2022
The Drive, Cranbrook, where a fire broke out in a care home 

The Drive, Cranbrook, where a fire broke out in a care home - Credit: Google

A second care home in Redbridge was struck by fire in the space of 24 hours today - with both thought to have been caused by discarded cigarettes. 

Just after 1am this morning - Tuesday, June 21 - the London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to an end-of-terrace house in The Drive, Cranbrook, which is used as a care home.

Half of the ground and first floors and part of the loft were damaged by the second fire, which crews brought under control within two hours. 

Two people left the building uninjured before the Brigade arrived.

Last night a man was rescued from a similar facility in Abbotsford Road, Goodmayes, after a fire broke out there just before 10pm.

Both fires are believed to have been accidental and caused by the unsafe use of smoking materials.

A LFB spokesperson said: "We’d rather you didn’t smoke at all, but if you are a smoker, it’s absolutely vital you ensure your cigarette is completely out when you’ve finished smoking it.

"This incident is also a timely reminder to ensure you have working smoke alarms. Residents called 999 after hearing a smoke alarm sounding."

