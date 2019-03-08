Careers day inspires Farnham Green Primary School pupils

L-R: Banipreet Dhuria, Harkirat Randhawa and Arsha Hussain. Picture: Uzma Khan Archant

Farnham Green Primary School held a careers day for its Year 6 pupils to focus on setting goals.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The school in Royal Close, Seven Kings wants to prepare its pupils for the transition to secondary school and take this a step further by encouraging their pupils to set their sights on paving the way for the next 10 or 15 years.

You may also want to watch:

Children had the opportunity to listen to the words of wisdom given, pose questions and receive specific advice on what steps to take to reach their desired goals.

The youngsters were also given talks from their class teachers regarding their current aspirations.

Visitors this year included biochemical engineers, a retired police officer who now works with A-list stars, a teacher and an architect, just to name a few.