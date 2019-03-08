Search

Careers day inspires Farnham Green Primary School pupils

PUBLISHED: 10:33 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:22 21 June 2019

L-R: Banipreet Dhuria, Harkirat Randhawa and Arsha Hussain. Picture: Uzma Khan

Farnham Green Primary School held a careers day for its Year 6 pupils to focus on setting goals.

The school in Royal Close, Seven Kings wants to prepare its pupils for the transition to secondary school and take this a step further by encouraging their pupils to set their sights on paving the way for the next 10 or 15 years.

Children had the opportunity to listen to the words of wisdom given, pose questions and receive specific advice on what steps to take to reach their desired goals.

The youngsters were also given talks from their class teachers regarding their current aspirations.

Visitors this year included biochemical engineers, a retired police officer who now works with A-list stars, a teacher and an architect, just to name a few.

