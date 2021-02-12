West Hatch High School hoping to put smiles on faces with virtual concert
- Credit: West Hatch High School
A Chigwell school has put together a second virtual concert following the success of its Christmas effort, which was shared with two local care homes.
Forty students at West Hatch High School - across Years 7 to 13 - have taken part in the latest Love Lounge concert, a series organised by the school's music teacher Marcella Lord.
A mixture of poetry, instrumentalists, singers, dancers and actors, the compilation has been put together in just four weeks, with the link to be circulated to parents today (February 12).
Ms Lord told the Recorder that the school has a strong relationship with the Lambwood Heights and Belmont Lodge Care Homes, with residents of both facilities also set to view this latest offering.
Describing herself as "so proud" of everyone involved, the teacher paid particular tribute to the Year 7 students who "felt safe enough to submit their performances", despite having limited face-to-face time at the school.
Ms Lord added: "I am so excited to get back and work with them to put on, when restrictions allow, live music events that we could invite the residents from both care homes to come and see, or take our performers to them."
For now, the concerts must remain virtual, though this hasn't dampened spirits at Lambwood Heights.
The facility's Nicola Latham applauded the school for how its pupils and teachers have "entertained our residents on a regular basis", amid high hopes for a repeat of the "most brilliant virtual Christmas concert".
A manager at Belmont Lodge said the concert will "lift so many spirits for my residents at this challenging time".
The effort of Ms Lord in pulling it together has won praise from the school's headteacher, Dan Leonard, who said: "The arts are such a vital tool in maintaining our students mental and physical wellbeing and we continue to be committed to the arts despite the lockdown.
"I’m so proud of our students for performing such wonderful acts for our entertainment and thank our amazing music team for once again putting a fabulous show together despite not actually seeing the students in person."
To view the concert visit youtube.com/watch?v=9VjHvaD7vR4&feature=youtu.be.