South Woodford care worker wins Disney World trip for coronavirus good deeds

Published: 7:00 AM December 16, 2020 Updated: 9:55 AM December 16, 2020

Care Manager Frank Colley (right) was surprised by his friend Alex Castro to win a trip to DisneyWorld Florida and a year's worth of free pizza. - Credit: PizzaExpress

A South Woodford care manager who took in a friend who was struggling during the pandemic was surprised by him to win a bucket-list trip and a year's worth of free pizza.

Frank Colley has been recognised as part of the nationwide Share a Smile campaign from PizzaExpress, which celebrates individuals who have gone above and beyond to help people within their communities throughout 2020.

Members of the public were called to nominate 13 community heroes across the country who have helped make this difficult year bearable.

Frank was surprised at his office with a billboard announcing he was a winner in the Share a Smile initiative. - Credit: PizzaExpress

Frank was given the surprise of a lifetime when his friend Alex Castro and PizzaExpress arranged for a strategically placed billboard - which Frank could see through his office window - to pull up outside and start playing touching messages from friends and family.

Overcome with emotion, Frank couldn’t believe his eyes when the billboard went on to reveal that not only had he won £1,000 - a year’s worth of pizza - but also his dream trip to Disney World Florida.

Frank said: "You know that your friends are always there for you - it just makes you feel special really.

"After all we've gone through this year it's just overwhelming."

When the national lockdown came into force in March, Alex was in the process of buying his first home, which due to circumstances outside his control, unfortunately fell through – leaving him with nowhere to go as he tried to understand exactly what the lockdown would mean and how long it would be here for.

Frank took it upon himself to take Alex in, offering him a place to stay for however long he needed (eventually being six months), until he was able to move into his own place.

Whilst taking Alex in at a moment’s notice was a huge decision, it was clear how easy it was for Frank to make it, simply seeing the situation as helping a friend when they needed it most – an extension of the little things he’s known to do for everyone in his community on a day-to-day basis.

Alex commented: "Like many people, lockdown had a major impact on me – but for Frank to take me in with no questions asked, made a huge difference and really helped when I needed it most.

"He is one of the most thoughtful people I know; even before lockdown, he’d do the little things that will help pick you up if you’re down, so it’s been a delight to be able to surprise him like this with the help of PizzaExpress.

"I know he is going to love the trip!”

From surprising loved ones with a bottle of wine they mentioned they liked in passing, to collecting Easter Eggs and delivering them to the children’s hospital – the kindness and generosity he has shown throughout lockdown has been endless.

As a huge Disney fan, it has been a lifelong dream of Frank’s to go to Florida and visit The Happiest Place on Earth and now, thanks to Alex’s nomination, he will finally be able to fulfil this bucket-list experience.

Zoe Bowley, managing director of PizzaExpress, added: “We’d like to congratulate Frank for being one of our Share A Smile winners, and thank Alex for helping us recognise all that he’s done for others throughout this challenging year.

"If there’s one thing we think everyone will take from 2020, it’s that the little things count, and Frank’s endless kindness and generosity is a testament to that. We are delighted to help him take his dream trip to Disney World!

“Impromptu meals out with friends, time spent with loved ones, and the small everyday acts of kindness are what make a huge difference, and we join the nation in hoping that the pandemic will be manageably under control as soon as possible, so that people can get on and enjoy life together again.”

Alex said when he first heard about the Share a Smile competition he knew he had to nominate Frank because he's the most selfless person he knows.

He added: "For me lockdown was really tough. My job was at major risk, there were some really dark days during that period of time.

"Frank took me in when I really needed it.

"He was always checking in on me, seeing if I needed anything. It just makes you feel like you're cared for.

"He's one of those people that just doesn't stop helping.

"Frank's a big kid at heart and it'd be his absolute dream to be able to actually go to Disney World.

