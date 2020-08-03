Search

Advanced search

Woodford Green care home creates outdoor visiting area to welcome back family and friends

PUBLISHED: 10:00 03 August 2020

Harts House care home in Woodford Green has set up outdoor visits in line with social distancing guidelines so that its residents can see friends and family once again. Picture: Herts House Bupa Care Home

Harts House care home in Woodford Green has set up outdoor visits in line with social distancing guidelines so that its residents can see friends and family once again. Picture: Herts House Bupa Care Home

Archant

A Woodford Green care home has created an outdoor visiting area to allow its residents to see family and friends once again.

Harts House care home in Woodford Green has created an outdoor visiting area to allow visitors once again. Picture: PhotoshotHarts House care home in Woodford Green has created an outdoor visiting area to allow visitors once again. Picture: Photoshot

The Bupa Harts House facility started welcoming back visitors last week (Monday July 27), after installing a large gazebo and screens to ensure safe visits could take place.

You may also want to watch:

Rebecca Pearson, the home’s operations director, says it’s essential to balance residents’ safety and happiness: “Our residents are among the most vulnerable to the virus, so we’ve been working really hard to keep them safe. At the same time, we know the importance of family connection and the joy it brings to see loved ones in person.

“That’s why we’re all so pleased to commence these outdoor visits.”

Visitors at the home - which cares for up to 60 residents - are limited to one guest per resident, with the facility still following all Public Health England guidance.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Police officer injured as fight breaks out during Ilford Eid celebrations

Dudley Road, Ilford, facing out onto Ilford Lane. Police attended reports of overcrowding blocking traffic in this area last night. An officer suffered a head injury after a fight broke out. So far, one arrest has been made. Picture: Google Maps

Climbers complete Three Peak Challenge in 24 hours for Ilford’s Frenford Youth Club

The group of nine climbers at the base of Ben Nevis. L-R: Tony Wakeling, Mouhssin Ismail, Irfan Shah, Martin Solder, Yasin Patel, Nilesh Vaghela, Dan Beer, Dave McEwen and Ashfaq Ahmed. Picture: Frenford Youth Club Picture: Frenford Youth Club

Which Redbridge restaurants are participating in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme?

People are being encouraged to eat out once again with the government's new Eat Out to Help Out scheme, which begins on Monday, August 3. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Serial rapist finally convicted of murdering Hainault woman 11 years ago

Michelle Samaraweera's body was found in a playground in 2009. Picture: Met Police

Ilford Lane takeaway refused permission to extend opening hours due to anti-social behaviour concerns

People living nearby say issues with littering, anti-social behaviour and public nuisance iin Ilford Lane will get worse if the burger restaurant is permitted to open later. Picture: Google Streetview

Most Read

Police officer injured as fight breaks out during Ilford Eid celebrations

Dudley Road, Ilford, facing out onto Ilford Lane. Police attended reports of overcrowding blocking traffic in this area last night. An officer suffered a head injury after a fight broke out. So far, one arrest has been made. Picture: Google Maps

Climbers complete Three Peak Challenge in 24 hours for Ilford’s Frenford Youth Club

The group of nine climbers at the base of Ben Nevis. L-R: Tony Wakeling, Mouhssin Ismail, Irfan Shah, Martin Solder, Yasin Patel, Nilesh Vaghela, Dan Beer, Dave McEwen and Ashfaq Ahmed. Picture: Frenford Youth Club Picture: Frenford Youth Club

Which Redbridge restaurants are participating in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme?

People are being encouraged to eat out once again with the government's new Eat Out to Help Out scheme, which begins on Monday, August 3. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Serial rapist finally convicted of murdering Hainault woman 11 years ago

Michelle Samaraweera's body was found in a playground in 2009. Picture: Met Police

Ilford Lane takeaway refused permission to extend opening hours due to anti-social behaviour concerns

People living nearby say issues with littering, anti-social behaviour and public nuisance iin Ilford Lane will get worse if the burger restaurant is permitted to open later. Picture: Google Streetview

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Dagenham won the ‘lottery’ with new signing Saunders says Hornchurch boss Stimson

George Saunders of Hornchurch and Ashton Leigh of Bognor during Hornchurch vs Bognor Regis Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 30th November 2019

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, August 3

Ashleigh Barty

‘Money Matters’ advice for clubs and leagues

Clubs can get financial tips and advice from a series of free podcasts

Woodford Green care home creates outdoor visiting area to welcome back family and friends

Harts House care home in Woodford Green has set up outdoor visits in line with social distancing guidelines so that its residents can see friends and family once again. Picture: Herts House Bupa Care Home

Climbers complete Three Peak Challenge in 24 hours for Ilford’s Frenford Youth Club

The group of nine climbers at the base of Ben Nevis. L-R: Tony Wakeling, Mouhssin Ismail, Irfan Shah, Martin Solder, Yasin Patel, Nilesh Vaghela, Dan Beer, Dave McEwen and Ashfaq Ahmed. Picture: Frenford Youth Club Picture: Frenford Youth Club