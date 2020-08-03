Woodford Green care home creates outdoor visiting area to welcome back family and friends

Harts House care home in Woodford Green has set up outdoor visits in line with social distancing guidelines so that its residents can see friends and family once again. Picture: Herts House Bupa Care Home Archant

A Woodford Green care home has created an outdoor visiting area to allow its residents to see family and friends once again.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Harts House care home in Woodford Green has created an outdoor visiting area to allow visitors once again. Picture: Photoshot Harts House care home in Woodford Green has created an outdoor visiting area to allow visitors once again. Picture: Photoshot

The Bupa Harts House facility started welcoming back visitors last week (Monday July 27), after installing a large gazebo and screens to ensure safe visits could take place.

You may also want to watch:

Rebecca Pearson, the home’s operations director, says it’s essential to balance residents’ safety and happiness: “Our residents are among the most vulnerable to the virus, so we’ve been working really hard to keep them safe. At the same time, we know the importance of family connection and the joy it brings to see loved ones in person.

“That’s why we’re all so pleased to commence these outdoor visits.”

Visitors at the home - which cares for up to 60 residents - are limited to one guest per resident, with the facility still following all Public Health England guidance.