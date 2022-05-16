Woman arrested after crashing in garden wall in Woodford Green
Published: 2:51 PM May 16, 2022
A woman has been arrested after a car struck a garden wall in Woodford Green.
At around 3.40pm on May 10, police were called to Waltham Road following reports of a car colliding into a house.
On arrival officers found that the car had not struck the building but had been driven into a brick garden wall.
The driver of the car, a 46-year-old woman, refused to provide a sample for a roadside breath test and was arrested.
The London Ambulance Service (LAS) and London Fire Brigade attended.
An LAS spokesperson said: “We sent an ambulance crew, our hazardous area response team, and an incident response officer to the scene.
“Our medics treated a person at the scene and took them to a nearby hospital."
Enquiries are ongoing.