Ilford Recorder > News

Woman arrested after crashing in garden wall in Woodford Green

Holly Chant

Published: 2:51 PM May 16, 2022
A car crashed into the front garden wall of a house in Redbridge

A car crashed into the front garden wall of a house in Redbridge - Credit: @Jules4872

A woman has been arrested after a car struck a garden wall in Woodford Green. 

At around 3.40pm on May 10, police were called to Waltham Road following reports of a car colliding into a house. 

On arrival officers found that the car had not struck the building but had been driven into a brick garden wall.

The driver of the car, a 46-year-old woman, refused to provide a sample for a roadside breath test and was arrested.

The London Ambulance Service (LAS) and London Fire Brigade attended.

An LAS spokesperson said: “We sent an ambulance crew, our hazardous area response team, and an incident response officer to the scene.

“Our medics treated a person at the scene and took them to a nearby hospital."

Enquiries are ongoing.

