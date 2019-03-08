Search

Police release CCTV of man setting fire to car in Ilford

PUBLISHED: 15:09 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:14 11 September 2019

Police want to speak to this man after he set fire to a car in Ilford. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Detectives have released CCTV footage of a man they want to speak to about a car fire in Ilford.

Police were called to Belgrave Road just before midnight on May 23 to reports of a car on fire.

CCTV shows a stolen blue Citroen car being parked in the street at 9.23pm and the driver walking off down the road.

A spokesman for Met Police said: "A few minutes later, at 9.35pm the suspect came back and then walked down the road pass the car until he disappeared.

"He then re-appeared at 10.12pm, carrying an object in his hand. The suspect threw the object at the front window, attempting to break the glass.

"The object bounced back and fell to the floor. He picked up a rock from the ground and threw it at the window and kicked it with his foot.

"He then poured petrol, from a can, into the car and on the bonnet.

"He continued to pour petrol on the pavement, leaving a trail which he set alight. The suspect then disappeared down the road."

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Anyone who recognises the man or has any information is urged to contact police on via 101 quoting reference 9458/23MAY19.

You can also tweet information to @MetCC.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

